This guy is an autoworker?

Joe Biden threatened to take this union worker’s “AR-14” in a train wreck of a viral video.
That union worker’s name is @JerryWayneAR14 and one day after the interaction, he went out and got an “AR-14” in honor of Joe.
This is his message to America: pic.twitter.com/faRuE2OVR2
— NRA (@NRA) March 13, 2020
This guy is incredible and this is where he first showed up in the media.
The eye level view of Joe Biden telling a Michigan auto worker "You're full of shit" and then shhhing a female staffer is a must watch.pic.twitter.com/gJ0BsP19UE
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2020
Why don’t the Democrats have anyone like him to run for president rather than an ancient doddering demented failed politician who’d been Obama’s VP? I’m beginning to think PDT might get re-elected.
For more: Autoworker Who Biden Threatened Has a Great Video Out With a Message for Joe and Other Gun-Grabbing Dems. He’s probably even a registered Democrat. It’s not the last time we will hear from him.
Just because crookred Joe is suffering from dementia and anger problems and hallucinates about his abilities is no reasi]on for him to stand down ,he is a capable left politician , look at the wealth he has amassed from the job , should the people in white coats take him away for electrotherapy when in office ,the country will be in the capable hands of 70 o year old Hilarity Clinton his VP and 70 odd year old Nance Pelosi and the decromat politburo ,what could possibly go wrong , with the half white Statesman Obama on call to help ,its a win win situation for the Peoples Republic of America .
You’ve just described every Democrat candidate (current past and present) and every Australian Greens representative.
Biden is the very model of a parasite career politician. Also gives meaning to politics being show business for ugly people. What a vile grub he is.
No need to worry Steve, the Donald will win comfortably and the GOP will control both houses. The election to worry about is the one in 2024 when the Dems might actually choose a literate, articulate candidate. I was going to add knowledgeable but that’s a step too far.
Yeah I suspect Buttplug will be back then.
Steve!
Why wouldn’t an intelligent, politically engaged fellow be an auto-worker?