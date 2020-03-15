This guy is an autoworker?

Joe Biden threatened to take this union worker’s “AR-14” in a train wreck of a viral video. That union worker’s name is @JerryWayneAR14 and one day after the interaction, he went out and got an “AR-14” in honor of Joe. This is his message to America: pic.twitter.com/faRuE2OVR2 — NRA (@NRA) March 13, 2020

This guy is incredible and this is where he first showed up in the media.

The eye level view of Joe Biden telling a Michigan auto worker "You're full of shit" and then shhhing a female staffer is a must watch.pic.twitter.com/gJ0BsP19UE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2020

Why don’t the Democrats have anyone like him to run for president rather than an ancient doddering demented failed politician who’d been Obama’s VP? I’m beginning to think PDT might get re-elected.

