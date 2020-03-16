Posted on 1:35 pm, March 16, 2020 by Steve Kates

Not sure this has become much of a news item. My how things do change: Trump Takes Out Top Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Commander in Iraq – General Siamand Mashhadani Killed in US Strike.

Remember Soleimani? Old news, now forgotten with some of the top ruling group in Iran dying of the CV. They have even agreed to use an anti-virus vaccination even if it is invented in the Zionist Entity. But at least Nancy Pelosi still has her priorities on straight: Nancy Tried To Sneak Abortion Funding into COVID Bill and held things up while this was being negotiated.

Now what does abortion have to do with fighting a virus? Absolutely nothing, of course…. Here’s how Pelosi’s sleight-of-hand would’ve worked.

Because “testing, testing, and testing” would require the federal government reimbursing laboratories to the tune of up to $1 billion. Hence, all health claims — including abortion — could be reimbursed with federal dollars….

However, the good news is that after a day of horse-trading on FamiliesFirst, Pelosi and Mnuchin agreed to a bill that was free from abortion moneys.

Democrats are the party of death in so many ways.

