Not sure this has become much of a news item. My how things do change: Trump Takes Out Top Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Commander in Iraq – General Siamand Mashhadani Killed in US Strike.

Hey guys, looks like we just killed another senior Iranian military commander. Sorry to interrupt. https://t.co/zOK9wyjbRl — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 13, 2020

Remember Soleimani? Old news, now forgotten with some of the top ruling group in Iran dying of the CV. They have even agreed to use an anti-virus vaccination even if it is invented in the Zionist Entity. But at least Nancy Pelosi still has her priorities on straight: Nancy Tried To Sneak Abortion Funding into COVID Bill and held things up while this was being negotiated.

Now what does abortion have to do with fighting a virus? Absolutely nothing, of course…. Here’s how Pelosi’s sleight-of-hand would’ve worked. Because “testing, testing, and testing” would require the federal government reimbursing laboratories to the tune of up to $1 billion. Hence, all health claims — including abortion — could be reimbursed with federal dollars…. However, the good news is that after a day of horse-trading on FamiliesFirst, Pelosi and Mnuchin agreed to a bill that was free from abortion moneys.

Democrats are the party of death in so many ways.