WHAT a day. According to one newspaper I saw while getting cigs, the nation is on a “war-footing.” A comical moment, really. I was standing at the counter – healthily conscious of not touching it – even as I asked for a pack of Winnie Golds. Well, no war can be fought nor decent essay written without coffee and cigarettes. But yeah-nah, as only Australians say, when they start conscripting the young to man field hospitals for the old, that’ll be a war footing. Very few living Australians have even the remotest notion of what life is like as a nation at war. God bless those veterans, by the way, and protect them from the inscrutable Wuhan bug. Still lots of cheerful people on my walking route, striding – possibly even sashaying – with renewed purpose and enjoyment. More of them, perhaps. Cramming vitality into themselves as if fresh air were a vaccine. And it is.

Australia is a country with fresh air to spare and if we want ourselves and future generations to go on breathing it, we have to learn from this crisis. We have to stop wasting billions on the ‘climate change’ hoax and comparably idiotic extravagances of the phony moral kind and man up. By which I mean, tool up. China has been indulged as a clumsy but incrementally improving boofhead for too long. It is, in fact, a state founded on communist terrorism, built on mass murder and dedicated to global chaos. We have re-build industries and economies that quarantine us from the party (not the people). Not absolutely. Autarky works for a ‘flu-stricken person in self-isolation but not for a country. But we have to do better than this. If we’re on a war footing, let’s fight to win.