WHAT a day. According to one newspaper I saw while getting cigs, the nation is on a “war-footing.” A comical moment, really. I was standing at the counter – healthily conscious of not touching it – even as I asked for a pack of Winnie Golds. Well, no war can be fought nor decent essay written without coffee and cigarettes. But yeah-nah, as only Australians say, when they start conscripting the young to man field hospitals for the old, that’ll be a war footing. Very few living Australians have even the remotest notion of what life is like as a nation at war. God bless those veterans, by the way, and protect them from the inscrutable Wuhan bug. Still lots of cheerful people on my walking route, striding – possibly even sashaying – with renewed purpose and enjoyment. More of them, perhaps. Cramming vitality into themselves as if fresh air were a vaccine. And it is.
Australia is a country with fresh air to spare and if we want ourselves and future generations to go on breathing it, we have to learn from this crisis. We have to stop wasting billions on the ‘climate change’ hoax and comparably idiotic extravagances of the phony moral kind and man up. By which I mean, tool up. China has been indulged as a clumsy but incrementally improving boofhead for too long. It is, in fact, a state founded on communist terrorism, built on mass murder and dedicated to global chaos. We have re-build industries and economies that quarantine us from the party (not the people). Not absolutely. Autarky works for a ‘flu-stricken person in self-isolation but not for a country. But we have to do better than this. If we’re on a war footing, let’s fight to win.
Are Australians prepared to pay more for previously luxury items which have now become “everyday” like flatscreen TV’s, mobile phones and 90cm wide ovens,
Are Australians willing to be paid less for making goods locally so they’re not as expensive compared to China/India.
I agree CL, but we have to ask ourselves some pretty hard questions. We answer affirmative to the above we are on our way. If we’re not then we’ll stick to the status quo.
Public servants must be put on to a 4 day week while this goes on. Thousands of businesses have drop to zero turnover and staff are being laid off. Its obscene that the PS carries on unscathed. The govt must save money in order to support private enterprise.
If the size of government was slashed, Australian industry has a chance. But we all know it will continue to grow.
Australia has a South American future ahead of it.
The taxpayers money purloined by the climate carpetbaggers could be put to saving lives affected by the wuhan chinese virus and alleviating the effects it is havingon society . The Turnbulls have enough money in the tax evading Cayman Islands accounts . Time dfor common sense The union super funds can do some real investment work like other super funds .
Its amazing the carefully crafted con of climate change destroyed by a virus that escaped from a cj]hinese lab .