How intermittent energy kills coal

The damage inflicted by a good wind day. The first version of this post focused on choke points that are the fatal flaw of Renewable (unreliable) Energy. This is a reminder about the way RE kills the coal-fired providers and eventually the whole grid if the windrush continues. On Sunday March 16 the black coal supply fell to the lowest level that I have observed. Previously this was 8.4GW and today between 11am and 3pm it fell to 8.1. That was the result of substantial wind and the contribution of rooftop solar until it began to fade near 3 (Sydney time). Then black coal ramped up sharply, followed by gas and hydro. 8GW is half the capacity of the black coal plants and most of the time they run between 11 and 13 that is probably close to the limit of economic viability. The picture tells the story.
How did we allow policy to be decided by those who do not seem to understand the basic engineering realities of the system they are governing?
Those who tell us that ‘renewables are cheaper than coal’ have a lot to answer for. The latest estimates from Lazards tell us the they are NOT on the basis of the Levellised Cost of Energy (LCOE). If we add the acknowledged SYSTEM costs, they are a long way off. These include back-up, the costs of transmission systems that have load factors of only about 30%, and the destruction of the capital value of dispatchable generation.
All these are acknowledged in the literature on the economic literature on the System LCOE. Did the policymakers, regulatory lawyers and Turnbullites not read any of this?