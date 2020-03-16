How intermittent energy kills coal

The damage inflicted by a good wind day. The first version of this post focused on choke points that are the fatal flaw of Renewable (unreliable) Energy. This is a reminder about the way RE kills the coal-fired providers and eventually the whole grid if the windrush continues. On Sunday March 16 the black coal supply fell to the lowest level that I have observed. Previously this was 8.4GW and today between 11am and 3pm it fell to 8.1. That was the result of substantial wind and the contribution of rooftop solar until it began to fade near 3 (Sydney time). Then black coal ramped up sharply, followed by gas and hydro. 8GW is half the capacity of the black coal plants and most of the time they run between 11 and 13 that is probably close to the limit of economic viability. The picture tells the story.

