Hullo! How are you?

Posted on 1:05 pm, March 16, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Australian Story, History. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Hullo! How are you?

  1. Some History
    #3359023, posted on March 16, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    In contrast, maybe Johannes Leak can do a cartoon of people jostling for position in the supermarket aisles, blaring “GET OUT OF MY WAY!!!”, “THAT’S MINE!!”, “THEY’RE ALL MINE!!”

    Daffy Duck – “It’s all mine!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.