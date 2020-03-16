Something to pass the time watching while staying at home

Posted on 1:04 pm, March 16, 2020 by Steve Kates

In six hundred years, will the CoronaV even be remembered? Depends on what happens next.

This entry was posted in History, Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Something to pass the time watching while staying at home

  1. Porter
    #3359004, posted on March 16, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    Huh? Are we already in lockdown?

  2. mh
    #3359038, posted on March 16, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Porter, some are in self isolation.

    Picked up friends from the airport this morning. They had to sign forms, apparently you can be fined $13,000 for breaching the self isolation rules.

  3. bemused
    #3359039, posted on March 16, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Nah, we’ll all be dead by 2030 from climate change.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.