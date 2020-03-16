TAFKAS can criticise and mock government with the best of them. However, we must never forget why we do this. Not for sport. Not for leisure. Not for pleasure. Speaking only for himself, TAFKAS does this in the quest and hope of a more prosperous and better society.
To this end, TAFKAS just popped into the supermarket on the way home. It was a sorry sight. In a land of plenty, the shelves were empty.
TAFKAS and his will be fine. But please spare a thought for those among us who are less mobile, less able to wrestle for a pack of toilet paper, less able to queue up at 6am when the shelves are restocked. Those who can’t do an internet order. Please spare a thought for those who can’t afford to buy up bulk and who actually need the end of day specials to eat. In a better world, it would not be thus. In this current world, it should not be thus.
If you don’t need it now or for the immediate period, don’t buy and store it. Leave it for the next person. It will be there the next time you go to the shops. Emphasise this with your friends and family.
TAFKAS is not going to rely on the creepy Obama line of government being the only thing that brings us together. We should have some general regard for our fellow citizens without the government having to intervene.
Indeed, I hope their neighbours, family and church help them.
It’s entirely predictable, rational and laudable for people to store goods and wealth for approaching times of emergency and this is not related to government so not sure what Takfas connection is there.
In my small town of Mt Beauty, the supermarket has been stripped bare of certain items.
Toilet paper, tissues and other paper products.
Canned vegetables
Canned soups and other canned stuff
Flour and other ingredients for bread and such.
Most pasta and other minimally perishable things.
I went in to pick up a few things for the Monday night spaghetti to find a couple of non-locals with a trolley that was not only full, but mounded on top and they were shoehorning things into spare crevices. I resisted the temptation to tell them that they were the problem – maybe I shouldn’t have. Irrational behaviour will cause more problems than the actual virus, I’m pretty certain.
Fortunately, there was a can of Big Red and no-name pasta so spaghetti night can go ahead. No shortage of fresh vege (need the onions and garlic) and booze (red wine – one for me, one for the sauce). The butcher also had been doing a good trade – mainly mince which I assume people are buying to chuck in the freezer. FMD. Just be normal, people. Then things will be ok.
It’s entirely predictable, rational and laudable for people to store goods and wealth for approaching times of emergency
You bought all the fucking toilet paper, didn’t you?
Went to my local super market today.
Empty I repeat Empty.
What the hell!!!
What has changed……..
Who suddenly needs all the goodies they can carry…..
In a country as rich as Australia we are stocking up with anything the supermarket has on its shelves
Have we all gone mad
Why the panic ????
I believe that the irresponsible press is to blame especially Neil Mitchell …what a goose
The 5th estate is as bad as our mate Greta Thunberg
They have stuffed the country.
Good on Rugby League they are at least going to play on.
Do not worry Government is here to save us:
Independent economist Stephen Koukoulas:
“RBA needs to cut the cash rate to 0.10 per cent,”
“What’s the RBA waiting for? It’s 24 days till next board meeting,” he added on Saturday.
“Cut to 10 basis points today, signal the course for quantitative easing, unlimited liquidity and set goal to get inflation to 3 per cent.”
Why stop at 3% ?
How government bureaucrat is going to know when it is 3%?
why not go full money like Zimbabwe or Venezuela at least we will not have to worry for toilet paper.
Nope, didn’t buy any in fact. Had a couple of packs at home. Can I go now?
But please spare a thought for those among us who are
Suffering from Male Pattern Baldness and Mental Illness.
These Heroes need our prayers.
Amen.
🙏
Went to the locl Coles this am looked like a socialist country ,empty shelves everywhere ,couldnt even get spuds . Got some from a fruit shop the locusts hadnt thought of that yet but It will come . The whole Western world is starting to look like like Maduros workers Paradise ,because of the Yunan Chinese Virus that escaped from a lab . , probably experimenting with bats to find the viuses they carry to develop antiviral drugs .
Chris (M) – since when is it ‘entirely laudable’ for people to stockpile dry goods and non perishables at the expense of everyone else? This is the sort of behavior that results in people panicking. The supermarket is a mirror of the stock exchange – fueled by idiots
There’s no point refraining from panic buying. If you stay away from the supermarket, the old and sick won’t get the pickings. It boils down to game theory.
On the other hand, there’s no point in engaging in it either, because if you’re panic buying with the mob, you’ve already left it too late.
Unfortunately this will be the same theme when sick “only the flu’ers” get to the hospital to find it packed with no empty beds, no available staff or ventilator etc.
Docket62 I agree the toilet paper thing is crazy because significant quantities aren’t required but in general stocking up food or wealth for lean times is SOP for humans and most other creatures that can. Stockmarket is a form of gambling, a big casino in a way.
The people on the edge are the ones doing the “panic” buying dummies.
Normal healthy minded families are stocking up for a bumpy few weeks of uncertainty.
Which is the literal definition of model conservative values in action.
In doing so have uncovered the globalist capitalist dirty little secret: their economic system is one mm deep. Couldn’t even handle a mild shock before collapsing into empty shelves and rationing.
As usual fake conservatives rush in to explain how the Conservative everyman is wrong. It’s always niffy sneering and hollow moral preening with these people.
(The exact same people who got us into this empty-shelved wuhan flu mess to start with).
Independent economist Stephen Koukoulas
Other than the ABC, who actually pays for Koukoulas’s “independent” economic advice?
We can always beg the chinese owned farms for a cow or two to put on our empty shelves.
“Nono!” Cries the fake conservatie “property rights and capipitalism!”