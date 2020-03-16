TAFKAS can criticise and mock government with the best of them. However, we must never forget why we do this. Not for sport. Not for leisure. Not for pleasure. Speaking only for himself, TAFKAS does this in the quest and hope of a more prosperous and better society.

To this end, TAFKAS just popped into the supermarket on the way home. It was a sorry sight. In a land of plenty, the shelves were empty.

TAFKAS and his will be fine. But please spare a thought for those among us who are less mobile, less able to wrestle for a pack of toilet paper, less able to queue up at 6am when the shelves are restocked. Those who can’t do an internet order. Please spare a thought for those who can’t afford to buy up bulk and who actually need the end of day specials to eat. In a better world, it would not be thus. In this current world, it should not be thus.

If you don’t need it now or for the immediate period, don’t buy and store it. Leave it for the next person. It will be there the next time you go to the shops. Emphasise this with your friends and family.

TAFKAS is not going to rely on the creepy Obama line of government being the only thing that brings us together. We should have some general regard for our fellow citizens without the government having to intervene.