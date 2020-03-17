Liberty Quote
It is not the creation of wealth that is wrong, but the love of money for its own sake.— Margaret Thatcher
-
Recent Comments
- egg_ on Open Forum: March 14, 2020
- Alessio on C-Day
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Jock on Is bug response overblown hysteria? Sefton for the ayes
- H B Bear on Open Forum: March 14, 2020
- egg_ on Cancel Culture
- Carpe Jugulum on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: March 14, 2020
- V on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Not Impressed on Is bug response overblown hysteria? Sefton for the ayes
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- cohenite on Open Forum: March 14, 2020
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: March 14, 2020
- TBH on Cancel Culture
- Archivist on Is bug response overblown hysteria? Sefton for the ayes
- Roger on Is bug response overblown hysteria? Sefton for the ayes
- Sinclair Davidson on Cancel Culture
- Dasher on Cancel Culture
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: March 14, 2020
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Mother Lode on Cancel Culture
- mh on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Roger on C-Day
- NoFixedAddress on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- notafan on Is bug response overblown hysteria? Sefton for the ayes
- EvilElvis on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- NoFixedAddress on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: March 14, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Cancel Culture
- Is bug response overblown hysteria? Sefton for the ayes
- Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Is this what zero emissions looks like?
- For Never-Trumpers, this may be their most inglorious hour
- C-Day
- Spare a thought
- Also in the news
- Hullo! How are you?
- Something to pass the time watching while staying at home
- “State of emergency declared in Victoria”
- How intermittent energy kills coal- and the grid
- Cave Won’t
- Albanese addresses nation to remind us he’s still alive
- Irresponsible scare mongering
- Bug side effects: sudden new respect for borders and reason
- This guy is an autoworker?
- Self-assessment guide to coronavirus
- How RE kills coal and the choke point for wind in South Australia
- Death Panels
- Democrat bill would have exposed US to COVID-19
- Rudd idea could have taken out the world’s G20 leaders
- How to deal with the coming downturn in ways that will actually do some good
- It’s not all bad news
- Let them eat bats brigade cock-a-hoop about drugs dominance
- Coronapapism
- What was Kant on about?
- Open Forum: March 14, 2020
- Climate roundup 13 March
- Nailed
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Cancel Culture
This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, International. Bookmark the permalink.
Can’t they all just die at home?
They really think people are intrigued by their antics.
Go down to the basement, lie down on your bed beneath the poster of Che, and take a few handfuls of sleeping pills, laxatives, and ball bearings. You really do not have to turn it into a big show. And you don’t need to hold up traffic.
Simples!
It was already irresponsible to go ahead with this before any pandemic. Pity they can’t see that.
oh, so now they worry about public sentiment ..
Somehow they never actually thought individuals could become extinct, through a virus.
So different to than just having fun in stupid demonstrations. Reality is tough.
A “Die In “cancelled in case the participants get infected and Die ?
EkSTINK shon rebellion ,rebelli[ng untill are extinct ?
Fascist thugs calling themselves “antifa”,so they are against themselves ?
Kiddies find the nuances of the English languageconfusing give them another twenty years and they will realise how silly the were in their youth , Too embarassing to even mention .
“Responding to the science …” Hahaha!
These death cults are a laugh a minute.
Nah.
It is like all the ‘Peoples Democratic Republic of [INSERT COUNTRY NAME HERE]’.
Saying they are antifascist gives them license to indulge in all the thuggery, intimidation, violence, and wanton destruction they want.
Absolute gold……waiting for them to blame climate change.
No. No. I’d like to see them all die in public. 🙂
Great find CL. That is so funny.
Beyond parody
XRDC are a rarely spotted endangered species?