Posted on 10:01 am, March 17, 2020 by currencylad

11 Responses to Cancel Culture

  1. Mother Lode
    #3360149, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Can’t they all just die at home?

    They really think people are intrigued by their antics.

    Go down to the basement, lie down on your bed beneath the poster of Che, and take a few handfuls of sleeping pills, laxatives, and ball bearings. You really do not have to turn it into a big show. And you don’t need to hold up traffic.

    Simples!

  2. Slim Cognito
    #3360150, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:16 am

    It was already irresponsible to go ahead with this before any pandemic. Pity they can’t see that.

  3. billie
    #3360153, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:21 am

    oh, so now they worry about public sentiment ..

  4. candy
    #3360157, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:22 am

    Somehow they never actually thought individuals could become extinct, through a virus.

    So different to than just having fun in stupid demonstrations. Reality is tough.

  5. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3360158, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:24 am

    A “Die In “cancelled in case the participants get infected and Die ?
    EkSTINK shon rebellion ,rebelli[ng untill are extinct ?
    Fascist thugs calling themselves “antifa”,so they are against themselves ?
    Kiddies find the nuances of the English languageconfusing give them another twenty years and they will realise how silly the were in their youth , Too embarassing to even mention .

  6. Tom
    #3360162, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:26 am

    “Responding to the science …” Hahaha!

    These death cults are a laugh a minute.

  7. Mother Lode
    #3360177, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Fascist thugs calling themselves “antifa”,so they are against themselves ?

    Nah.

    It is like all the ‘Peoples Democratic Republic of [INSERT COUNTRY NAME HERE]’.

    Saying they are antifascist gives them license to indulge in all the thuggery, intimidation, violence, and wanton destruction they want.

  8. Dasher
    #3360181, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Absolute gold……waiting for them to blame climate change.

  9. Sinclair Davidson
    #3360182, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Can’t they all just die at home?

    No. No. I’d like to see them all die in public. 🙂

    Great find CL. That is so funny.

  11. egg_
    #3360194, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:51 am

    XRDC are a rarely spotted endangered species?

