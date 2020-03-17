Corona camo: Deep State begins sneak-deleting Russia hoax

DOJ moves to drop charges against Russians accused of funding troll farm.
“Further proceedings as to Concord, a Russian company with no presence in the United States and no exposure to meaningful punishment in the event of a conviction, promotes neither the interests of justice nor the nation’s security.”
Five minutes ago, the Western media agreed with James Clapper that Russia is an existential threat to the US.
In the Canberra Times: Beware the bear: Why Russia is more of a threat to the US than China.
Why didn’t the DoJ and Mueller want to face up the discovery process?