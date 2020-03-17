Corona camo: Deep State begins sneak-deleting Russia hoax

Posted on 1:32 pm, March 17, 2020 by currencylad

DOJ moves to drop charges against Russians accused of funding troll farm.

“Further proceedings as to Concord, a Russian company with no presence in the United States and no exposure to meaningful punishment in the event of a conviction, promotes neither the interests of justice nor the nation’s security.”

 
Five minutes ago, the Western media agreed with James Clapper that Russia is an existential threat to the US.

  1. Discover this
    #3360456, posted on March 17, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Why didn’t the DoJ and Mueller want to face up the discovery process?

