Is bug response overblown hysteria? Sefton for the ayes

The Chinese Coronavirus, Oriental Plague, Yellow Fever International Silver String Submarine Band is now spanning the globe to bring you a constant variety of panic. The thrill of short selling, the agony of no toilet paper. As travel bans are enacted, events cancelled, Broadway theaters going dark, schools closed until April and the world seemingly sealing itself inside its homes after smearing sacrificial lamb blood on the door to ward of Malach ha Mawis, there seems to be something missing and I can’t quite put my finger on it. What could it be? Wait, I’ve got it. An actual mass death toll. So far in the USA alone, the last time I checked we have a grand total of 60 victims…

Yes, I know the numbers are cold comfort to anyone who G-d forbid comes down with it or worse, has a friend or relative who succumbs to it. But given what the media is reporting, how our officials are reacting at the federal, state and local levels, and more disturbingly how our economy is affected (malevolently or otherwise), this whole thing just does not add up.

I really am at my wit’s end with this. And frankly, I smell rats all the way around. Ironic considering that 2020 is the year of the rat in China. From Anthony J. Ciani at American Thinker:

If COVID-19 (scientifically known as SARS-CoV-2) had started in Singapore or Taiwan, it would have traveled the world, infected billions of people, killed millions, and there wouldn’t have been a single peep about it. “But it kills people,” you cry. That is what cold and flu do, especially to the elderly and those lacking basic medicines. The world is panicking over a virus that causes mild colds in the vast majority of cases. Amid the panic, China is profiting as it buys up stocks at bargain-basement prices. Instead of engineering a pandemic, did China engineer pandemonium?



As usual, Victor Davis Hanson has an in-depth analysis for both Trump and America at large when we come out the other side of this madness.

