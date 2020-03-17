Is bug response overblown hysteria? Sefton for the ayes

The best American news round-up man in the business, Ace of Spades editorialist J.J.Sefton:
The Chinese Coronavirus, Oriental Plague, Yellow Fever International Silver String Submarine Band is now spanning the globe to bring you a constant variety of panic. The thrill of short selling, the agony of no toilet paper. As travel bans are enacted, events cancelled, Broadway theaters going dark, schools closed until April and the world seemingly sealing itself inside its homes after smearing sacrificial lamb blood on the door to ward of Malach ha Mawis, there seems to be something missing and I can’t quite put my finger on it. What could it be? Wait, I’ve got it. An actual mass death toll. So far in the USA alone, the last time I checked we have a grand total of 60 victims…
Yes, I know the numbers are cold comfort to anyone who G-d forbid comes down with it or worse, has a friend or relative who succumbs to it. But given what the media is reporting, how our officials are reacting at the federal, state and local levels, and more disturbingly how our economy is affected (malevolently or otherwise), this whole thing just does not add up.
I really am at my wit’s end with this. And frankly, I smell rats all the way around. Ironic considering that 2020 is the year of the rat in China. From Anthony J. Ciani at American Thinker:If COVID-19 (scientifically known as SARS-CoV-2) had started in Singapore or Taiwan, it would have traveled the world, infected billions of people, killed millions, and there wouldn’t have been a single peep about it. “But it kills people,” you cry. That is what cold and flu do, especially to the elderly and those lacking basic medicines. The world is panicking over a virus that causes mild colds in the vast majority of cases. Amid the panic, China is profiting as it buys up stocks at bargain-basement prices. Instead of engineering a pandemic, did China engineer pandemonium?
As usual, Victor Davis Hanson has an in-depth analysis for both Trump and America at large when we come out the other side of this madness.
Whether you’re a prepper now/phew later toilet-roller or a meh now/pay later thumb-twiddler, everybody can agree this episode is exceedingly bizarre and, yes, it does reek of rodent.
I suspect he’s right and the upshot of the virus will propel the US to further decouple from China.
The more existential question is: will we?…can we?
The facts on the ground do not match up with what the media reports telling us.
We’ve destroyed our economy for online clicks.
I’m looking at the Australian statistics and thinking
I suspect Hanson’s right and US to further decouple from China.
The more existential question is: will we?…can we?
We’re a small to medium player dependent upon export earnings from mining & agriculture.
One possibility on the horizon that would help us decouple from China is an informal bloc of the Anglophone nations – including India.
It’s not overblown.
If 50 percent of the population gets infected this year (which is likely), and if the mortality is 4 percent (which is within the range of estimates), then it will kill about half a million Australians by Christmas.
The freight train is picking up speed.
We have to change our thinking to a pandemic mindset. Unfortunately there has been nothing of this scale in living memory, and there is a collective amnesia for the horrors of cholera, Spanish flu, smallpox, and others.
Hopefully security agencies around the world are investigating …
I read yesterday that Woolies were selling 7 weeks of toilet roll each day. Two observations: first that means people have hoarded nearly 2 years of toilet rolls over the past 2 weeks. When this is over they will not be able to sell a roll for the next year. Second ; if they are selling the equivalent of 7 weeks supply each day can they please explain the empty shelves. ?? I havent seen a dunny roll for 2 weeks and neither have the staff at the local coles. More likely it is one pallett that sells very quickly.
Back to the real world. Is a 30% decline in stocks enough? As I see ity the best to get into are utilities as they have to be paid. People at home will need the lights on. Also food manufacturers if there are any left. Any other suggestions. Not interested in Qantas. Surprised they are not virtue signalling to save themselves. Surely the reason that Airline companies are going down is that there isnt enough trans people on their boards?