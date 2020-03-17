Is this what zero emissions looks like?

An interesting thought from Viv Forbes.

Zero Emissions Almost Here?

Planes parked up, cruise ships anchored, airports deserted, tourists not touring, supermarket shelves bare, Disneyland shut, borders closing, motor races cancelled, no fans in the stands, smelters and factories closing, travel banned, oil and coal prices crashing, stock markets plunging, businesses closing, bankruptcies rising, hotels and motels unoccupied, politicians panicking, barbies cold – – looks like zero emissions is almost here.

And no mixer for our favourite pre-dinner drink.

The end game. I am Legend.