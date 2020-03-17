Is this what zero emissions looks like?

An interesting thought from Viv Forbes.
Zero Emissions Almost Here?
Planes parked up, cruise ships anchored, airports deserted, tourists not touring, supermarket shelves bare, Disneyland shut, borders closing, motor races cancelled, no fans in the stands, smelters and factories closing, travel banned, oil and coal prices crashing, stock markets plunging, businesses closing, bankruptcies rising, hotels and motels unoccupied, politicians panicking, barbies cold – – looks like zero emissions is almost here.
And no mixer for our favourite pre-dinner drink.
The end game. I am Legend.
shut the hospitals
“How exactly do they plan to replace fossil fuels?”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/03/16/how-exactly-do-they-plan-to-replace-fossil-fuels/
This certainly shows what we could expect once we’ve saved the planet.
Which is the more realistic situation? A green utopia or green dystopia?
This reminds me of the movie Omega Man with Charlton Heston, probably even more like Heston’s other dystopian movie Soylent Green.
What was the movie set in New York where the hero was doing research on a bug that turned people into werewolves? NY was isolated and he spent some time driving golf balls off an aircraft carrier at the dock.
I am Legend.
This is going to make a lot of people realize how unimportant their jobs are in an economic downturn. A hard lesson for some. Might make a lot of people grow up fast. That could be wishful thinking of course.
I posted a query last week when I noticed satellite picures of the countries that had closed down before the stopping of cruise boats and decrease in air travel etc . It appeared that emissions were lowered so I expected that temperatures would be lower than before . However who would be happy living as they are in Italy ? People may be able to do it for a couple of weeks but then what anarchy ?
U3A , oldies uni, closed down yesterday , and friends from there have been contacting me to see if our coffee discussion groups I hold at my retirement apartment public rooms will stiil be continuing as they won’t know what to do with themselves . An evolving situation because we are a small group , 15 not 100 as at U3A. it will depend on decisions as we move through cycle of Covid 19 to protect residents.