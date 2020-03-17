It is rather ironic that the expression may you live in interesting times is allegedly a Chinese curse. But notwithstanding ….
TAFKAS was communicating with some family this morning and they expressed strong criticism of the government for the management of current events.
TAFKAS does not really know whether the government is managing events well, but it is always easy for people to criticise after the fact. With lots of information flying at government officials from all over the place, some conflicting, some anecdotal, some of questionable provenance, real time decision making must be very difficult. Mistakes will most certainly be make, but hopefully lessons learned.
The point that TAFKAS would however like to emphasise that, with the phenomenal growth in the size and scope of the Commonwealth government, the mental bandwidth and resources of government are diluted. Rather than focusing all energies and efforts on doing the things that government should be doing (like managing national health crises), the government spends too much time focusing on things it shouldn’t be doing (like allocating grants for change rooms and community pools). And when crises occur, resources, political capital and institutional credibility is severely diminished.
We cannot continue with the Commonwealth Government meddling in every nook and cranny of Australian life and regulating every human movement.
Communities and societies cannot build and maintain their resilience if every time there is an issue, a pseudo-benevolent authority in a distant swampland (somewhere between Sydney and Melbourne) jumps in, says there – there, throws other people’s money around and promises to fix everything, something that it generally can’t do.
When the dust settles on this epidemic, and it will settle, there should be a serious and honest discussion about what the Commonwealth government should and should not be doing. The conversation should start with what is within Section 51 of the Australian Constitution.
Sadly, TAFKAS is not confident of such a conversation taking place. He suspects the near opposite will occur with a conversation on how to further expand the size and scope of government.
Voters can decide.
Well if recent experience is anything to go by, they will hold a Royal Commission and put a few million bucks into the pockets of the legal profession, who will come up with some really annoying recommendations, none of which will in any way improve the process of government.
Quotable quote from the video:
I agree with your sentiments, but like you I do not hold out much hope of a thinking ‘reset’ either.
Regarding the government’s handling of the CV outbreak, I must say that as soon as I read that persons with no symptoms were infectious, I realised that this virus was going to be way more difficult to control than most people expected.
Of course it is still too early to tell how bad things will ultimately get, both in terms of illness and death, and as we are now seeing in economic terms as well. Clearly the leaders of some countries (AUS, US, etc.) are panicking and probably doing far more harm than good by abruptly lowering interest rates to zero, causing more panic in the markets. In a debt-laden world (with a few notable exceptions), running the treasury printing presses at full speed is not likely to end well.
Imagine all those crazy ‘preppers’ sitting on their toilets laughing as they unwrap a fresh bog roll.
It should be well understood that the Commonwealth is guardian of the national borders … while local authorities determine appropriate land usage, whether this patch of bush gets burned for fuel reduction, whether a sports stadium or school should be closed today, etc.
Blame the journalists who can’t get simple stuff straight in their heads. Blame the education system for not ensuring the kiddies have some idea how the system is supposed to operate.
So many people to blame and so few who remember what it was like to go down the lane with a shovel to fix a pothole on the gravel main road because my father said ‘any number of cars will break their springs before the council fixes it’. Same with some trees on a dangerous blind corner.
You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet. They’re just getting started.
When the government takes the credit for its interference and micro-managing of people’s lives in good times it must be prepared to take the blame in times of crises.
There is no reason to think a bunch of public servants in Canberra is any better or worse than a group selected at random – everybody is making it up as they go along now.
Canberra has the force of law on their side -that doesn’t mean they are any more likely to be right.