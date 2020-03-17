It is rather ironic that the expression may you live in interesting times is allegedly a Chinese curse. But notwithstanding ….

TAFKAS was communicating with some family this morning and they expressed strong criticism of the government for the management of current events.

TAFKAS does not really know whether the government is managing events well, but it is always easy for people to criticise after the fact. With lots of information flying at government officials from all over the place, some conflicting, some anecdotal, some of questionable provenance, real time decision making must be very difficult. Mistakes will most certainly be make, but hopefully lessons learned.

The point that TAFKAS would however like to emphasise that, with the phenomenal growth in the size and scope of the Commonwealth government, the mental bandwidth and resources of government are diluted. Rather than focusing all energies and efforts on doing the things that government should be doing (like managing national health crises), the government spends too much time focusing on things it shouldn’t be doing (like allocating grants for change rooms and community pools). And when crises occur, resources, political capital and institutional credibility is severely diminished.

We cannot continue with the Commonwealth Government meddling in every nook and cranny of Australian life and regulating every human movement.

Communities and societies cannot build and maintain their resilience if every time there is an issue, a pseudo-benevolent authority in a distant swampland (somewhere between Sydney and Melbourne) jumps in, says there – there, throws other people’s money around and promises to fix everything, something that it generally can’t do.

When the dust settles on this epidemic, and it will settle, there should be a serious and honest discussion about what the Commonwealth government should and should not be doing. The conversation should start with what is within Section 51 of the Australian Constitution.

Sadly, TAFKAS is not confident of such a conversation taking place. He suspects the near opposite will occur with a conversation on how to further expand the size and scope of government.