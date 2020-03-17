The potent brew of “concerned”, activist politicians and Keynesian economic advisers

Josh Frydenberg’s Treasury advised $750 hand out to pensioners proved a neat windfall to them, while imposing a $4.8 billion yoke around the economy’s neck. the Treasurer is threatening to make that even heavier.

Similar largesse to combat the Global Financial Crisis by Rudd/Swan advised by the same Keynesian Treasury socialists led to a boom in the pokies, and a legacy of debt that continues to dog us.

This time the recipients seem to have used the hand-out to buy a spare freezer and deplete the supermarkets shelves of fresh meat.

The monetarist strain of activists at the Reserve Bank threw in another $7 billion of our money on Friday to boost sharemarket prices. Even wlorse than the hand out to pensioners, this worked for a only half day and left we the people, who the RBA is allegedly working for, with a lasting hangover.

I have a pieces in The Australian and Quadrant addressing these policy responses to coronavirus matters.