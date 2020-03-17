The potent brew of “concerned”, activist politicians and Keynesian economic advisers

Josh Frydenberg’s Treasury advised $750 hand out to pensioners proved a neat windfall to them, while imposing a $4.8 billion yoke around the economy’s neck. the Treasurer is threatening to make that even heavier.
Similar largesse to combat the Global Financial Crisis by Rudd/Swan advised by the same Keynesian Treasury socialists led to a boom in the pokies, and a legacy of debt that continues to dog us.
This time the recipients seem to have used the hand-out to buy a spare freezer and deplete the supermarkets shelves of fresh meat.
The monetarist strain of activists at the Reserve Bank threw in another $7 billion of our money on Friday to boost sharemarket prices. Even wlorse than the hand out to pensioners, this worked for a only half day and left we the people, who the RBA is allegedly working for, with a lasting hangover.
I have a pieces in The Australian and Quadrant addressing these policy responses to coronavirus matters.
And the airlines are bleating for a bailout, yet the likes of Qantas apparently has a cash reserve of around $5 billion. Cry me a river.
That was made in China.
I suspect drug dealers will be seeing an increase in sales.
Reserve Bank is starting something called Repo operations (whatever that is)
https://www.rba.gov.au/media-releases/2020/mr-20-07.html
Statement by Philip Lowe, Governor
Number
2020-07
Date
16 March 2020
As Australia’s financial system adjusts to the coronavirus (COVID-19), financial regulators and the Australian Government are working closely together to help ensure that Australia’s financial markets continue to operate effectively and that credit is available to households and businesses. (Refer to earlier Council of Financial Regulators’ (CFR) press release.) Australia’s financial system is resilient and it is well placed to deal with the effects of the coronavirus. At the same time, trading liquidity has deteriorated in some markets.
In response, the Reserve Bank stands ready to purchase Australian government bonds in the secondary market to support the smooth functioning of that market, which is a key pricing benchmark for the Australian financial system. The Bank will also be conducting one-month and three-month repo operations in its daily market operations until further notice to provide liquidity to Australian financial markets. In addition the Bank will conduct longer term repo operations of six-months maturity or longer at least weekly, as long as market conditions warrant. The Reserve Bank and the AOFM are in close liaison in monitoring market conditions and supporting continued functioning of the market.
The Bank will announce further policy measures to support the Australian economy on Thursday.
At least the Krudd Swan handout went to people who worked as well as those who did not.
Excellent columns, Alan. Judging from many of the clueless comments at the Australian, your arguments will go over most people’s heads.
Is anyone in the Liberal party speaking out against panicking and pulling out the credit card…I doubt it.
How about some PAYG tax relief?
It just shows you I wont survive , I would have gone the LED TV.
*slaps head* “Deep freezer why didn’t I see it.”
Rather like the three groups that Richard Lindzen specified in the climate debate – opportunistic politicians, green activists and the media. They beat up the scientific findings and create enough political pressure to get absurd policies put in place.
Same thing in the USA.
In the last Whitehouse press conference Trump stated that the USA government would be “taking care of the airlines” because “it wasn’t their fault”. Yeah well you’re issuing a bunch of guidelines telling bars and restaurants to close and somehow all the workers that lose hourly wages are expected to already have 2 months worth of living expenses saved up for unexpected disasters like this. The virus wasn’t the fault of the hospitality industry staff either, it was arguably even more of the fault of the airlines for flying the thing into the country, but the airlines get a bailout and hospitality don’t??
https://i.imgur.com/8Pr8rxW.jpg
It’s not capitalism, it’s not even cronyism specifically, it’s just plain wrong and unfair.
A lot of this panic buying is financed by maxing out the credit cards at 20pc interest rates ,someone is going to make a motza out of this panic . . That explains where the money to buy 7,000 toilet rolls is coming from ,wonder if the used vredit csrds when they did this in Baghdad a few Years ago,?