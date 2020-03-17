Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020

Posted on 9:30 am, March 17, 2020
39 Responses to Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020

  4. 8th Dan
    #3360108, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:37 am

    So … Pale Orange Man trashed the Market again.
    What a guy.

  5. Diogenes
    #3360111, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:40 am

    It looks like parents will end up closing schools rather than the dept.

    Yesterday across the 25% absences.
    Today I have 6/15 year 11, 11/27 year 9 & 10, 12/20 year 7

  6. Some History
    #3360112, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:40 am

    Good ol’ Arnie in Karlifornia. He can still ride about in his beckyard in his tenk.

    As celebrities issue their own coronavirus PSAs, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his donkey urge fans to stay home

    https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/16/entertainment/celebrities-coronavirus-psas-intl-scli/index.html

    https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger/status/1239383795205169152

  9. Caveman
    #3360117, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Ged on da donkey now!!!!

  12. mh
    #3360123, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:49 am

    BoJo’s message to Britons – You’re grounded!

  13. Tom
    #3360125, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Centre For Asia-Pacific Aviation (CAPA) makes its money from holding conferences and doing research for airlines. Its latest assessment is frightening if you’re in the flying game:

    By the end of May-2020, most airlines in the world will be bankrupt.

    Coordinated government and industry action is needed – now – if catastrophe is to be avoided.

    As the impact of the coronavirus and multiple government travel reactions sweep through our world, many airlines have probably already been driven into technical bankruptcy, or are at least substantially in breach of debt covenants.

    Cash reserves are running down quickly as fleets are grounded and what flights there are operate much less than half full.

    Forward bookings are far outweighed by cancellations and each time there is a new government recommendation it is to discourage flying. Demand is drying up in ways that are completely unprecedented. Normality is not yet on the horizon.

  14. Infidel Tiger
    #3360128, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:55 am

    We still haven’t nuked China?

    What the hell are we waiting for?

  16. Infidel Tiger
    #3360134, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:57 am

    So … Pale Orange Man trashed the Market again.
    What a guy.

    I think you’ll find Xi Jinping is yellow, not orange.

  17. Tom
    #3360138, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:00 am

    On the subject of airlines:

    WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration will be “backing the airlines 100%,” hours after Airlines for America (A4A) called on Congress and the White House for a $58 billion emergency package of federal aid to combat anemic demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “We’ll be backstopping the airlines and helping them very much,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room Mar. 16. “We’re going to be in a position to help the airlines very much.”

    His comments came shortly after A4A appealed for an emergency package of federal grants, loans and tax relief to help passenger and cargo airlines stave off liquidity shortfalls through the end of the year. The package would include $25 billion in immediate grants for part 121 airlines and $4 billion for cargo carriers, in addition to a voluntary liquidity facility program that would make the same amounts available to both groups as interest-free, unsecured loans.

    “The current economic environment is simply not sustainable, and it is compounded by the fact that the crisis does not appear to have an end in sight,” A4A said in its request for relief.

    Link.

    Note: Among his many business adventures, Trump used to run an airline.

  18. Mr Rusty
    #3360140, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:01 am

    Judging by the large empty patches in Colesworth stores I’m seeing on FB, if they don’t restock soon and regularly (which I doubt they can) there will be fighting starting some time today and riots by next week.

    It’s amusing that processed food, toilet paper and hand sanitiser are out of stock whilst fresh fruit and veggies are fully stocked which just demonstrates how few people know how the immune system works.

  19. Tom
    #3360147, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Paywallian:

    Qantas will cut 90 per cent of international flights and capacity and 60 per cent of domestic until the end of May, in response to massive declines in travel demand due to the coronavirus.

    In its most dramatic changes to network since the outbreak was confirmed in China, the national carrier will ground the equivalent of 150 aircraft, including almost all of its widebody fleet, made up of Boeing 747s, Airbus A380s, A330s and 787-9s.

    A statement to the ASX on Tuesday said the 90 per cent cut to international capacity “reflected the demand impact of severe quarantine requirements on people’s ability to travel overseas”.

    The 60 per cent cut to domestic capacity reflected the rapid decline in forward travel demand due to government containment measures, corporate travel bans and a general pullback from everyday activities across the community.

  20. NoFixedAddress
    #3360154, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:21 am

    1735099

    i’ve kept out of the fray with you because there were and are better men than me trying to help you but you would have to be one of the most gormeless fkn artzholes i have ever come across.

    you talk about your abo ‘mate’

    fk off

    i doubt you have ever worked with an abo bloke

    some of them are shizen and some of them are good.

    maybe they are a bit like human beings

  22. Roger
    #3360159, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:24 am

    @Paul_KeatingPM

    Socialism needs a rebranding exercise.

    It’s like Premium Unleaded, better for your car, cost per KM less than standard, but 80% won’t buy it because the sign says it costs more/litre

  23. Cassie of Sydney
    #3360161, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:24 am

    “Infidel Tiger
    #3360134, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:57 am
    So … Pale Orange Man trashed the Market again.
    What a guy.

    I think you’ll find Xi Jinping is yellow, not orange.”

    Well said. Mr Yellow Man…aka Xi Jinping…is trashing the world.

  24. jupes
    #3360163, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Regarding the ABC story of the digger shooting the Afghan. All may not be as it seems. Keep these points in mind:
    Soldiers wear uniform for a few reasons, one of which is recognition. If an army such as the Taliban dress as civilians, then it is inevitable that civilians will die because it is prudent for their enemy to use the precautionary principle.

    Armies take prisoners for a reason i.e. to take them off the battlefield without having to kill them. However, Australia did not hold prisoners in Afghanistan, so captured Taliban were handed over (at various stages of the war) to the US, Dutch and Afghans. The vast majority of these Taliban were released back to the battlefield within a couple of days.

    We don’t know what intelligence said about the village or what the helicopters and soldiers saw of this ‘unarmed civilian’ prior to the footage. He may have had a weapon and ditched it.

    Recall the scene in Saving Private Ryan when some of the men wanted to kill the captured German because they couldn’t keep him prisoner. Tom Hanks saved the German’s life but what happened later? The German returned to the fight and killed one of Hank’s men. What we may be looking at is that scene played out in real time in Afghanistan. I am less concerned about the behaviour of that digger than the following entities.

    The ABC for pushing this stuff. They really want to get a ‘war crime’ scalp and don’t give a shit about the diggers themselves.

    The digger on the program dobbing in his fellow soldiers.

    The digger who released the footage to the ABC and the Unit leaders who failed to control that footage.

    But most of all, the ADF and government leadership who place soldiers in no-win situations, who do nothing about captured Taliban returning to the fight but spend every effort to prosecute soldiers who have to deal with that reality, even going as far as asking the Taliban for rumours about diggers’ war crimes. I have nothing but contempt for these sanctimonious pricks.

  25. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3360165, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:28 am

    But most of all, the ADF and government leadership who place soldiers in no-win situations, who do nothing about captured Taliban returning to the fight but spend every effort to prosecute soldiers who have to deal with that reality, even going as far as asking the Taliban for rumours about diggers’ war crimes. I have nothing but contempt for these sanctimonious pricks.

    Well said, jupes.

  26. NoFixedAddress
    #3360166, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:29 am

    breakfast for some is a crap shoot and if your starving in some communist shithole then I wont knock you.

    we laugh or get sickened but the reality is the poor bastards in chiina and other enlightened places are starving and eat bats, rats, dogs, cats, worms, maggots, you name it.

    I doubt they cremate or bury a single human being.

    Ancestor worship is about keeping you alive and thanks for your flank

    Communism/Socialism… don’t you just love it

  27. Cassie of Sydney
    #3360167, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:29 am

    “Infidel Tiger
    #3360134, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:57 am
    So … Pale Orange Man trashed the Market again.
    What a guy.

    I think you’ll find Xi Jinping is yellow, not orange.”

    Well said.

  28. Cassie of Sydney
    #3360168, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:30 am

    This is a test

  29. NoFixedAddress
    #3360170, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:32 am

    jupes
    #3360163, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:26 am

    just nuke the fkn joint

    from one end to the other.

    and make sure pakistan gets some

  30. EvilElvis
    #3360171, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Thanks for leaving me on the old Fred, guys. Should be looking out for each other in these tough times, blah blah, got your backs, blah blah, need to support each other, blah blah…

    Anyway, bit of chatter regards a few cats whereabouts, John Constantine, etc. What if we’ve just left the poor bastards on an old open thread, no heads up to move over and they’re still on a rant on two month old subjects? Er, comrades.

  31. NoFixedAddress
    #3360173, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:35 am

    and i mean so no one will ever live there again

    it is the majority poppy growing area in the world

    and the west is supposed to have a war on drugs

    don’t shit me

  32. notafan
    #3360175, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Oh wow.

    Mr French Empire Clocks actually said that?

  34. notafan
    #3360178, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:37 am

    FNA

    Numbers is renowned for his fakecdotes

  35. Leigh Lowe
    #3360180, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Caveman
    #3360113, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:41 am
    Down 700pts

    What is down 700 points?

  36. Roger
    #3360189, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Oh wow.

    Mr French Empire Clocks actually said that?

    Yes.

    And his Twitter feed is full of bile, as you’d expect.

    Little about China lately, though.

  37. V
    #3360191, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:46 am

    Roger @ 10:24am

    Keating should have compared it to putting diesel in your petrol car. It might seem like a good idea because you get more for less but it will fuck up your car and it will no longer run.

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #3360193, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:49 am

    Good moaning all

  39. Roger
    #3360200, posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Keating should have compared it to putting diesel in your petrol car. It might seem like a good idea because you get more for less but it will fuck up your car and it will no longer run.

    +1 LOL

