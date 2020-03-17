Liberty Quote
-
-
Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
always listen to the Police message on COVID 19
Whoohoo (not WuFlu)
Did someone say COVID-19?
So … Pale Orange Man trashed the Market again.
What a guy.
It looks like parents will end up closing schools rather than the dept.
Yesterday across the 25% absences.
Today I have 6/15 year 11, 11/27 year 9 & 10, 12/20 year 7
Good ol’ Arnie in Karlifornia. He can still ride about in his beckyard in his tenk.
As celebrities issue their own coronavirus PSAs, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his donkey urge fans to stay home
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/16/entertainment/celebrities-coronavirus-psas-intl-scli/index.html
https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger/status/1239383795205169152
Down 700pts
Eighth?
Ged on da donkey now!!!!
4 th
Arnie?
BoJo’s message to Britons – You’re grounded!
Centre For Asia-Pacific Aviation (CAPA) makes its money from holding conferences and doing research for airlines. Its latest assessment is frightening if you’re in the flying game:
We still haven’t nuked China?
What the hell are we waiting for?
Matt cartoon
I think you’ll find Xi Jinping is yellow, not orange.
On the subject of airlines:
Link.
Note: Among his many business adventures, Trump used to run an airline.
Judging by the large empty patches in Colesworth stores I’m seeing on FB, if they don’t restock soon and regularly (which I doubt they can) there will be fighting starting some time today and riots by next week.
It’s amusing that processed food, toilet paper and hand sanitiser are out of stock whilst fresh fruit and veggies are fully stocked which just demonstrates how few people know how the immune system works.
Paywallian:
1735099
i’ve kept out of the fray with you because there were and are better men than me trying to help you but you would have to be one of the most gormeless fkn artzholes i have ever come across.
you talk about your abo ‘mate’
fk off
i doubt you have ever worked with an abo bloke
some of them are shizen and some of them are good.
maybe they are a bit like human beings
Corona Sutra
“Infidel Tiger
#3360134, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:57 am
So … Pale Orange Man trashed the Market again.
What a guy.
I think you’ll find Xi Jinping is yellow, not orange.”
Well said. Mr Yellow Man…aka Xi Jinping…is trashing the world.
Regarding the ABC story of the digger shooting the Afghan. All may not be as it seems. Keep these points in mind:
Soldiers wear uniform for a few reasons, one of which is recognition. If an army such as the Taliban dress as civilians, then it is inevitable that civilians will die because it is prudent for their enemy to use the precautionary principle.
Armies take prisoners for a reason i.e. to take them off the battlefield without having to kill them. However, Australia did not hold prisoners in Afghanistan, so captured Taliban were handed over (at various stages of the war) to the US, Dutch and Afghans. The vast majority of these Taliban were released back to the battlefield within a couple of days.
We don’t know what intelligence said about the village or what the helicopters and soldiers saw of this ‘unarmed civilian’ prior to the footage. He may have had a weapon and ditched it.
Recall the scene in Saving Private Ryan when some of the men wanted to kill the captured German because they couldn’t keep him prisoner. Tom Hanks saved the German’s life but what happened later? The German returned to the fight and killed one of Hank’s men. What we may be looking at is that scene played out in real time in Afghanistan. I am less concerned about the behaviour of that digger than the following entities.
The ABC for pushing this stuff. They really want to get a ‘war crime’ scalp and don’t give a shit about the diggers themselves.
The digger on the program dobbing in his fellow soldiers.
The digger who released the footage to the ABC and the Unit leaders who failed to control that footage.
But most of all, the ADF and government leadership who place soldiers in no-win situations, who do nothing about captured Taliban returning to the fight but spend every effort to prosecute soldiers who have to deal with that reality, even going as far as asking the Taliban for rumours about diggers’ war crimes. I have nothing but contempt for these sanctimonious pricks.
Well said, jupes.
breakfast for some is a crap shoot and if your starving in some communist shithole then I wont knock you.
we laugh or get sickened but the reality is the poor bastards in chiina and other enlightened places are starving and eat bats, rats, dogs, cats, worms, maggots, you name it.
I doubt they cremate or bury a single human being.
Ancestor worship is about keeping you alive and thanks for your flank
Communism/Socialism… don’t you just love it
“Infidel Tiger
#3360134, posted on March 17, 2020 at 9:57 am
So … Pale Orange Man trashed the Market again.
What a guy.
I think you’ll find Xi Jinping is yellow, not orange.”
Well said.
This is a test
just nuke the fkn joint
from one end to the other.
and make sure pakistan gets some
Thanks for leaving me on the old Fred, guys. Should be looking out for each other in these tough times, blah blah, got your backs, blah blah, need to support each other, blah blah…
Anyway, bit of chatter regards a few cats whereabouts, John Constantine, etc. What if we’ve just left the poor bastards on an old open thread, no heads up to move over and they’re still on a rant on two month old subjects? Er, comrades.
and i mean so no one will ever live there again
it is the majority poppy growing area in the world
and the west is supposed to have a war on drugs
don’t shit me
Oh wow.
Mr French Empire Clocks actually said that?
Licking plane toilet seat – it’s corona time!
FNA
Numbers is renowned for his fakecdotes
What is down 700 points?
Oh wow.
Mr French Empire Clocks actually said that?
Yes.
And his Twitter feed is full of bile, as you’d expect.
Little about China lately, though.
Roger @ 10:24am
Keating should have compared it to putting diesel in your petrol car. It might seem like a good idea because you get more for less but it will fuck up your car and it will no longer run.
Good moaning all
Keating should have compared it to putting diesel in your petrol car. It might seem like a good idea because you get more for less but it will fuck up your car and it will no longer run.
+1 LOL