Where is the wind, Wally?

Posted on 7:13 pm, March 17, 2020 by Rafe Champion

At 7 pm Tuesday 17 March (for posterity) the windmills of SE Australia are delivering 3% of the power that you need [not a screen shot] to have a hot dinner, charge your phone and watch TV.  In South Australia, the wind leader, the turbines are running at 8% of capacity and generating 161MW. They are importing 4004MW.

  1. Fair Shake of the Sauce Bottle
    #3360932, posted on March 17, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    And global warming has been fixed. At this rate we will meet our 2030 emissions target by September!
    Hello darkness my old friend

  2. Bronson
    #3360939, posted on March 17, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Excellent the plan is working perfectly – Montgomery Burns

  3. yarpos
    #3360994, posted on March 17, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    I think you will find they are importing 400MW roughly, never have and will probably never have , the way the place is run , 4GW of demand

