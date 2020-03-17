At 7 pm Tuesday 17 March (for posterity) the windmills of SE Australia are delivering 3% of the power that you need [not a screen shot] to have a hot dinner, charge your phone and watch TV. In South Australia, the wind leader, the turbines are running at 8% of capacity and generating 161MW. They are importing 4004MW.
Liberty Quote
The verdict of the historical research is unavoidable. It is the state itself that created the political ‘necessity’ for the welfare state.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Fisky on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Top Ender on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- MatrixTransform on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Infidel Tiger on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Infidel Tiger on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Squirrel on C-Day
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- rickw on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Squirrel on May you live in interesting times
- JC on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- MatrixTransform on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Robber Baron on Just because he’s senile doesn’t mean he can’t win
- Porter on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Squirrel on Is bug response overblown hysteria? Sefton for the ayes
- Fisky on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- rickw on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- yarpos on Where is the wind, Wally?
- Tailgunner on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Adam on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- mh on Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Where is the wind, Wally?
- The potent brew of “concerned”, activist politicians and Keynesian economic advisers
- Corona camo: Deep State begins sneak-deleting Russia hoax
- May you live in interesting times
- Just because he’s senile doesn’t mean he can’t win
- Cancel Culture
- Is bug response overblown hysteria? Sefton for the ayes
- Tuesday Forum: March 17, 2020
- Is this what zero emissions looks like?
- For Never-Trumpers, this may be their most inglorious hour
- C-Day
- Spare a thought
- Also in the news
- Hullo! How are you?
- Something to pass the time watching while staying at home
- “State of emergency declared in Victoria”
- How intermittent energy kills coal- and the grid
- Cave Won’t
- Albanese addresses nation to remind us he’s still alive
- Irresponsible scare mongering
- Bug side effects: sudden new respect for borders and reason
- This guy is an autoworker?
- Self-assessment guide to coronavirus
- How RE kills coal and the choke point for wind in South Australia
- Death Panels
- Democrat bill would have exposed US to COVID-19
- Rudd idea could have taken out the world’s G20 leaders
- How to deal with the coming downturn in ways that will actually do some good
- It’s not all bad news
- Let them eat bats brigade cock-a-hoop about drugs dominance
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
And global warming has been fixed. At this rate we will meet our 2030 emissions target by September!
Hello darkness my old friend
Excellent the plan is working perfectly – Montgomery Burns
I think you will find they are importing 400MW roughly, never have and will probably never have , the way the place is run , 4GW of demand