AT THE FIVE DOCK CLIMATE REALISTS

THURSDAY EVENING (TOMORROW)

Time: 6:30pm – Dinner at Carmen’s restaurant (optional)

7:45pm – Presentation

Venue: Sportsman’s Bar, Barnwell Park Golf Club

Address: 551 Lyons Road West, Five Dock NSW 2046

Cost: Free

Parking: Car park & ample free street parking available

RSVP: Limited seating – pre-bookings requested

Email [email protected] or Mobile 0417 285 884

Club closes: 10pm