Regulatory Strangulation

Remember the following words as you read this post. They may not be Thomas Sowell verbatim, but they reflect the sentiment:

Governments don’t solve problems. Governments deal in trade-offs.

In the Oz today, IPA Chairman Janet Albrechtsen, writes:

With the serious effects from the coronavirus sinking in daily, the message is blunt and urgent: the Morrison government needs to apply better foresight so that regulation is aimed not just at the good times, but for the bad times too, to protect the economy from the next economic shock, whatever its derivations. What is clear right now is that good-time laws — the chief example of which are the poorly named “responsible lending” laws, but there are many others — do not serve us well when the economy heads south.

Whilst the sentiment is correct, the specifics are a bit off. There is no such thing as good time regulations. The question is who benefits and who loses under different circumstance.

The responsible lending laws are a great case study.

Yes. No doubt there are predatory lenders out there, but they are not the majority. The essence of the law is, how much should responsible lenders and responsible borrowers suffer and pay in higher costs to punish irresponsible lenders and irresponsible borrowers.

The view of ASIC seems to be that there is no price too high. If the cost of protecting irresponsible borrowers and stopping irresponsible lending is that there is no borrowing and lending in Australia, then so be it.

Specifics aside, Australia’s credit laws work broadly like this. If you are a retail customer (however that is defined), the lender needs to make sure that the borrower can afford and support a loan. And the principle test of this is your income and expenses. Your assets are almost inconsequential. Cash flow at the time of application (and the near past) is king.

Whether the borrower has sufficient assets to sell if needed or whether the borrower thinks they can restructure their finances after the loan is give is utterly irrelevant to the assessment. This is evidenced by ASIC seeking to appeal the wagyu and shiraz case.

Consider this scenario that would be expected to be very common soon.

Retail customer has a home worth $1m and a mortgage of $500K. They just lost their job. They need a short term loan to give them liquidity until they sell their house. They go to the bank for a short term loan. Bank says NO because lender can’t support the loan payments because they don’t have a job; this despite the applicant having net assets of $500K.

Even of the price of the house declines materially, the person still has positive net assets. But can the bank lend.? NO because lender can’t support the loan payments.

If the bank provides the loan, they are in breach of credit laws and subject to prosecution.

What will the borrow do? They will go to an unregulated lender (loan shark). They will pay higher rates and they risk have their thumbs broken.

A victim of one organised crime syndicate is pushed into the arms of another.

So what was the trade off the government made in implementing this policy? They decided that the many responsible must suffer to protect the few irresponsible. Moral hazard? Yes. Regulators in action? Absolutely.

If the irresponsible protections were more carefully designed and effected then there would not be the need for hundreds of regulators, lawyers and compliance officers to oversee this edifice. And the cost of building and maintaining this regulatory edifice? Higher interest rates on borrowers to fund this and people denied access to credit when they need it.

As Sir Humprey would say, all good productive work. Except it is economically destructive.