Scepticism is the only form of sanity with so many rogues at every turn

On economics, I don’t trust anyone else’s judgement but my own. The Global Financial Crisis was mismanaged to such an extent that only with the arrival of Donald Trump, who knows something about how an economy works, even if only instinctively, that the US and the rest of us subsequently have moved forward.
On politics, again I don’t trust anyone else’s judgement. Our political class are such stupidoes and so bizarrely left leaning, that the kinds of things they do in almost every circumstance is plain out wrong. The public trust looks like a scam almost in everything that is touched. And with the public service entirely university-educated, I never expect political decisions to be sensible, which they seldom are.
On climate change (formerly known as global warming) I kept a watchful eye on it all until I finally decided, now quite a while ago, that it, too, is a scam. There is absolutely nothing in any of it that should be a worry.
As for Y2K, I was a sceptic way back, well before New Year’s Eve 2000. And since, I have never seen so much madness before the day, and never an apologetic word since. Utterly nothing whatsoever in it despite the five-alarm fire.
And now we are dealing with perhaps the biggest scam of them all. I know nothing about viruses and pandemics, but was a long-time student of the Black Death and Bubonic Plague. Maybe it’s early days, but so far there is nothing going on that reminds me of the days of “Bring Out Your Dead”. I keep hearing that such pandemics grow at exponential rates, and while there is hardly anything now, just wait. Except during the Black Death, from the moment it began, there was no doubting the extent of the catastrophe.
We shall therefore see. But! All below from Instapundit. May the skepticism flourish until we are certain one way or the other. Caution is important. Blind panic is madness.
THE NUMBERS JUST DON’T ADD UP TO THE CRAZY STUFF WE’RE DOING TO “BEND A CURVE” THAT WAS NEVER THAT DANGEROUS. LOOK, EVERY DEATH IS REGRETTABLE, BUT IF THE CHINESE FLU JUSTIFIES THIS, THE YEARLY FLU SHOULD HAVE US IN QUARANTINE YEAR AROUND PRETTY MUCH: Diamond Princess Mysteries.
AND HOW: In crisis there is opportunity, and the left wants to seize it.
THE PANIC IS WHAT WILL KILL US: Apocalypse No.
I KNOW THIS IS GOING TO SOUND CRAZY, BUT PERHAPS THE RESULTS TO THE ECONOMY, TO THE ABILITY OF PEOPLE TO MOVE AROUND AND ORGANIZE IS WHAT WAS INTENDED ALL ALONG? Mayor of NYC Bill DiBlasio: Get Ready for a “Shelter in Place” Order For NYC Within the Next 48 Hours. I mean, as with global warming and other things, you have to ask yourself “What are these measures actually accomplishing?” And why are leftist governors scaling up/ramping up the shut downs and restrictions in the absence of anything justifying it?
THIS TO ME, TO ALLUDE TO SHERLOCK HOLMES, IS THE DOG THAT DIDN’T BARK IN THE NIGHT. I’M SORRY, IF YOU THINK THAT — IF NOTHING ELSE WITH DRUG DEALS AND HANDOUTS AND SUCH — THE PROFESSIONAL CLASS HAS NO CONTACT WITH THE HOMELESS, YOU’RE OUT OF YOUR MIND. ALSO THE HOMELESS ARE IN AND OUT OF HOSPITALS A LOT. THEY’RE “FREQUENT FLIERS”. SO, HOW COME THEY’RE NOT DROPPING LIKE FLIES? Another Vulnerable Population.
BUT… BUT… BUT… I THOUGHT THE REASON THIS WASN’T SPREADING IN AFRICA (MOST OF WHICH, BTW, IS NOT IN SUMMER TEMPERATURES (IN FACT ALL OF WHICH IS IN A MID-SEASON RIGHT NOW)) AND MOST BRAZILIANS AREN’T DEAD AFTER CARNIVAL WAS THAT IT DOESN’T SPREAD EVEN IN RELATIVELY WARM WEATHER. SO HOW COME CALIFORNIA NEEDS THIS? Bay Area Issues ‘Shelter in Place’ to Stop Coronavirus From Spreading. I don’t know about you guys, but I smell several large, authoritarian rats.
ITALY IS NOT THE US. REPEAT: ITALY IS NOT THE US: Distinguishing factors. But note even in Italy, a country that hugs, smokes, and uses public transportation, the average age of the victims of the Chinese Flu is 80 or so. My question is: What are we doing to protect those populations? Well, not much. Sure, we closed care centers to visitors, but we still allow the nurses to go in and out, and a lot of those people have small kids who are in daycare. As for the elders being cared for by family? Well, a lot of them still have essential doctors’ appointments as do their families. What is the quarantine doing? It is destroying the economy. It is doing that with amazing efficiency. At which point do we ask ourselves what the INTENDED effect is?
HOW MANY OF THEM ARE IN CHINESE PAY? Liberal Media Melts Down After Trump Tweets ‘Chinese Virus’.
YOU ARE BEING STAMPEDED: COVID-19: the unwarranted panic.
Stop being reasonable.
Don’t you know that this virus is NEW!!!!!%%^&%#@!
and therefore parabolas and exponential curves and so on and so forth!
It’s maths you see. Maths proves that we’re all going to die twenty times over. Just wait and see. Oh you didn’t see? Oh well that’s because of our BEAR PATROL!!! and tiger repellent rocks. We would have died 20 times over rest assured but our bear patrol saved us. Honest.
Most people wouldn’t know this but the inventor of the virus test (PCR) was adamant that his test never be used to test people for pathogenic viruses. And unlike doctors and climate change zealots this guy was an actual expert on how PCR worked.
Most people also wouldn’t know that every single virus test is ambiguous. There is no yes or no there are just bands that the pathologists *feel* constitutes a negative or positive. And these bands change depending on the location, the pathologist, the patient “risk factors” etc.
It’s all a self fulfilling prophecy.