Scepticism is the only form of sanity with so many rogues at every turn

On economics, I don’t trust anyone else’s judgement but my own. The Global Financial Crisis was mismanaged to such an extent that only with the arrival of Donald Trump, who knows something about how an economy works, even if only instinctively, that the US and the rest of us subsequently have moved forward.

On politics, again I don’t trust anyone else’s judgement. Our political class are such stupidoes and so bizarrely left leaning, that the kinds of things they do in almost every circumstance is plain out wrong. The public trust looks like a scam almost in everything that is touched. And with the public service entirely university-educated, I never expect political decisions to be sensible, which they seldom are.

On climate change (formerly known as global warming) I kept a watchful eye on it all until I finally decided, now quite a while ago, that it, too, is a scam. There is absolutely nothing in any of it that should be a worry.

As for Y2K, I was a sceptic way back, well before New Year’s Eve 2000. And since, I have never seen so much madness before the day, and never an apologetic word since. Utterly nothing whatsoever in it despite the five-alarm fire.

And now we are dealing with perhaps the biggest scam of them all. I know nothing about viruses and pandemics, but was a long-time student of the Black Death and Bubonic Plague. Maybe it’s early days, but so far there is nothing going on that reminds me of the days of “Bring Out Your Dead”. I keep hearing that such pandemics grow at exponential rates, and while there is hardly anything now, just wait. Except during the Black Death, from the moment it began, there was no doubting the extent of the catastrophe.

We shall therefore see. But! All below from Instapundit. May the skepticism flourish until we are certain one way or the other. Caution is important. Blind panic is madness.