Stirring up the politicians. Howard Brady in Canberra

Dr Howard Brady wrote Mirrors and Mazes: A Guide Through the Climate Change Debate. He conducted internationally recognized research on the climate history of Antarctica and he is a member of the Canberra Climate Realists group.

Last week the managing director of a scaffolding company arranged for the book to be delivered to the offices of all Federal Parliamentarians of both houses. It traveled with a note that the book is recommend by Prof Will Happer who served a term as climate adviser to President Trump.

Also last week an essay by Dr Brady titled Are we really in a New Climate Era? appeared in the March edition of The Federal Gallery: Journal of the Association of Former Members of the Parliament of Australia.

Dr Brady says that “politicians on both sides of the climate debate are making statements that are actually false. In good faith they think that certain propositions are correct”, so he needs to show otherwise. We have published Dr Brady before, in particular reviewing his book “Mirrors and Mazes: a guide through the climate debate” (2016). He has post-graduate degrees in Philosophy, Theology and Antarctic science. He also has a climate website listing various talks and YouTube presentations: http://www.mirrorsandmazes.com.au.

This is the testimonial that Will Happer wrote for Mirrors and Mazes.

Mirrors and Mazes is written for intelligent laymen who like to think for themselves. The book reviews all of the issues that touch on the current climate debate: the nature of greenhouse gases; clouds; the sun; sea level; extreme weather; polar ice; etc.

I am especially fond of Mirrors and Mazes. It would be an excellent addition to the personal library of anyone who wants to understand climate facts, stripped of propaganda and emotion.