The virus – towards a cure?

h/t Jamal. This story suggests that the anti-malaria drug known as chloroquine aka chloroquine phosphate is showing strong results against COVID-19 infections in both China and South Korea.
And there is more – statistics from the Diamond Princess “petri dish”.
The Chinese were using chloroquine in Wuhan almost immediately. They were also using a combination of anti-HIV drugs ritonavir and lopinavir known as Kaletra. (Linky.)
There’s an article today of exactly these two therapies being tested in the US:
Can HIV drugs help people with coronavirus? Some doctors are trying them on patients (16 Mar)
The speed at which the Chinese started doing this, and the interesting observation that the HIV drugs may be working, both increase the suspicion that it is an engineered virus.
So will my Gin and Tonic help?
