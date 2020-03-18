The virus – towards a cure?

Posted on 5:43 am, March 18, 2020 by Rafe Champion

h/t Jamal. This story suggests that the anti-malaria drug known as chloroquine aka chloroquine phosphate is showing strong results against COVID-19 infections in both China and South Korea.

And there is more – statistics from the Diamond Princess “petri dish”.

3 Responses to The virus – towards a cure?

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3361572, posted on March 18, 2020 at 6:32 am

    The Chinese were using chloroquine in Wuhan almost immediately. They were also using a combination of anti-HIV drugs ritonavir and lopinavir known as Kaletra. (Linky.)

    There’s an article today of exactly these two therapies being tested in the US:

    Can HIV drugs help people with coronavirus? Some doctors are trying them on patients (16 Mar)

    James Cai, one of the first people to test positive for the virus in New Jersey, told the New York Post that he would’ve been “dead and gone” if Hackensack Medical Center doctors didn’t reach out to Chinese experts. He was treated with “antimalarial medicine chloroquine and the HIV drug Kaletra,” the outlet reported.

    The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said, “this is not an approved treatment for coronavirus.”

    Chinese doctors have used Kaletra on patients in a trial since January, The Guardian reported.

    The speed at which the Chinese started doing this, and the interesting observation that the HIV drugs may be working, both increase the suspicion that it is an engineered virus.

  2. sfw
    #3361583, posted on March 18, 2020 at 6:44 am

    So will my Gin and Tonic help?

