Who Tars Wins

IN the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday, Nick McKenzie and Chris Masters thundered, “No Australian could now credibly deny that a small number of our special forces soldiers committed executions of Afghans, such was the power of a video obtained by Four Corners and broadcast on Monday night.” For the record, neither McKenzie or Masters has any combat experience as a commando, though their end-of-report bios say they’ve won nine Walkley Awards between them – one of them spray-painted gold. First of all, gentlemen, you are not accusing the Special Air Service men of “executions.” Executions are legal by definition. Get the English correct for a start. Second, Four Corners is not a branch of the judiciary and its viewers – or those who’ve read today’s reports and found the soldiers guilty – are not jurors. But if it comes to that – to court proceedings – McKenzie and Masters apparently believe those implicated in alleged unlawful killings in Afghanistan cannot “credibly” defend themselves or, perhaps, even “credibly” be afforded a right to be heard. Aunty locuta est, causa finita est. The two journalists praise the “brave” men in the regiment who have come forward to make accusations; when it comes to Australia’s fighting men, this is a compliment left-wing journalists reserve only for the ones dobbing on former comrades. But we have no testimony from the accused.

The video of the young Afghan man being shot dead – with the assumed approval of the shooter’s superior – tells us nothing about the operation underway that day. Why were the soldiers choppered in to that specific location? Based on what intelligence? What was the mission? Was it just lousy luck for the young Afghan that he happened to be strolling through a wheat field fingering his prayer beads in an area of such pressing military interest to the SAS? Did they understand themselves to be in danger from hostile forces? (Yes, would be a safe guess; this was a war zone, after all, not a paintball range). What happened later? About that purported radio: the ABC asserts triumphantly that no radio can be seen in the video. Does Four Corners seriously believe he’d still be holding one after being chased, mauled and grounded by a war-dog?

The point of these questions is not to exonerate the soldiers; it isn’t my job to do so and – in point of fact – right now, it isn’t anybody else’s either because they do not stand accused, at law, of anything. They probably will be, formally, in the near future, however. With the failed Afghanistan War now drawing to a close, the government will see more political advantage in pursuing the men than it will in defending them from an ABC firing squad. The matter is largely out of the government’s hands, in any case, and now in those of Major General Paul le Gay Brereton whose distinguished military career has included stints as second-in-command of Sydney University Regiment and Training Officer of the Knox Grammar School Cadet Unit.

The war-drunk national broadcaster hates the Special Air Service second only to the Catholic Church (whose most senior figure was also subjected to a television trial using the testimony of “brave” informants). Hitherto, the regiment has been quarantined from the pansy-woke feminisation and embarrassing left-wing imbecility that has infected the ADF proper. That’s because the government needs it to fight real wars where its members are expected to kill people. If you want a food-drop for rock wallabies or a rescue mission for koalas, phone the ADF – not the SAS. None of this should be read as indifference to proven murder in wartime (when the accused receive a fair trial – which, by the way, is now more or less impossible). But nobody should build a case for the wholesale ‘cultural reform’ of the SAS on the say-so of Keli Lane’s ABC, nor even that of our top military brass whose first loyalty is to political correctness. The situation is a mess from any perspective. The government kept sending these men to an endpoint-bereft war on a phony pretext and will now – most likely – take advice to use a few of them for one more deployment: a leftist march through another institution.