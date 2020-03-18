Who Tars Wins

IN the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday, Nick McKenzie and Chris Masters thundered, “No Australian could now credibly deny that a small number of our special forces soldiers committed executions of Afghans, such was the power of a video obtained by Four Corners and broadcast on Monday night.” For the record, neither McKenzie or Masters has any combat experience as a commando, though their end-of-report bios say they’ve won nine Walkley Awards between them – one of them spray-painted gold. First of all, gentlemen, you are not accusing the Special Air Service men of “executions.” Executions are legal by definition. Get the English correct for a start. Second, Four Corners is not a branch of the judiciary and its viewers – or those who’ve read today’s reports and found the soldiers guilty – are not jurors. But if it comes to that – to court proceedings – McKenzie and Masters apparently believe those implicated in alleged unlawful killings in Afghanistan cannot “credibly” defend themselves or, perhaps, even “credibly” be afforded a right to be heard. Aunty locuta est, causa finita est. The two journalists praise the “brave” men in the regiment who have come forward to make accusations; when it comes to Australia’s fighting men, this is a compliment left-wing journalists reserve only for the ones dobbing on former comrades. But we have no testimony from the accused.
The video of the young Afghan man being shot dead – with the assumed approval of the shooter’s superior – tells us nothing about the operation underway that day. Why were the soldiers choppered in to that specific location? Based on what intelligence? What was the mission? Was it just lousy luck for the young Afghan that he happened to be strolling through a wheat field fingering his prayer beads in an area of such pressing military interest to the SAS? Did they understand themselves to be in danger from hostile forces? (Yes, would be a safe guess; this was a war zone, after all, not a paintball range). What happened later? About that purported radio: the ABC asserts triumphantly that no radio can be seen in the video. Does Four Corners seriously believe he’d still be holding one after being chased, mauled and grounded by a war-dog?
The point of these questions is not to exonerate the soldiers; it isn’t my job to do so and – in point of fact – right now, it isn’t anybody else’s either because they do not stand accused, at law, of anything. They probably will be, formally, in the near future, however. With the failed Afghanistan War now drawing to a close, the government will see more political advantage in pursuing the men than it will in defending them from an ABC firing squad. The matter is largely out of the government’s hands, in any case, and now in those of Major General Paul le Gay Brereton whose distinguished military career has included stints as second-in-command of Sydney University Regiment and Training Officer of the Knox Grammar School Cadet Unit.
The war-drunk national broadcaster hates the Special Air Service second only to the Catholic Church (whose most senior figure was also subjected to a television trial using the testimony of “brave” informants). Hitherto, the regiment has been quarantined from the pansy-woke feminisation and embarrassing left-wing imbecility that has infected the ADF proper. That’s because the government needs it to fight real wars where its members are expected to kill people. If you want a food-drop for rock wallabies or a rescue mission for koalas, phone the ADF – not the SAS. None of this should be read as indifference to proven murder in wartime (when the accused receive a fair trial – which, by the way, is now more or less impossible). But nobody should build a case for the wholesale ‘cultural reform’ of the SAS on the say-so of Keli Lane’s ABC, nor even that of our top military brass whose first loyalty is to political correctness. The situation is a mess from any perspective. The government kept sending these men to an endpoint-bereft war on a phony pretext and will now – most likely – take advice to use a few of them for one more deployment: a leftist march through another institution.
Haven’t watched 4Corners yet, but plan to. The solution is obvious. Women in the SAS will cure this toxic masculinity.
Excellent article C.L. My post from the OT:
Regarding the ABC story of the digger shooting the Afghan. All may not be as it seems. Keep these points in mind:
Soldiers wear uniform for a few reasons, one of which is recognition. If an army such as the Taliban dress as civilians, then it is inevitable that civilians will die because it is prudent for their enemy to use the precautionary principle.
Armies take prisoners for a reason i.e. to take them off the battlefield without having to kill them. However, Australia did not hold prisoners in Afghanistan, so captured Taliban were handed over (at various stages of the war) to the US, Dutch and Afghans. The vast majority of these Taliban were released back to the battlefield within a couple of days.
We don’t know what intelligence said about the village or what the helicopters and soldiers saw of this ‘unarmed civilian’ prior to the footage. He may have had a weapon and ditched it.
Recall the scene in Saving Private Ryan when some of the men wanted to kill the captured German because they couldn’t keep him prisoner. Tom Hanks saved the German’s life but what happened later? The German returned to the fight and killed one of Hank’s men. What we may be looking at is that scene played out in real time in Afghanistan. I am less concerned about the behaviour of that digger than the following entities.
The ABC for pushing this stuff. They really want to get a ‘war crime’ scalp and don’t give a shit about the diggers themselves.
The digger on the program dobbing in his fellow soldiers.
The digger who released the footage to the ABC and the Unit leaders who failed to control that footage.
But most of all, the ADF and government leadership who place soldiers in no-win situations, who do nothing about captured Taliban returning to the fight but spend every effort to prosecute soldiers who have to deal with that reality, even going as far as asking the Taliban for rumours about diggers’ war crimes. I have nothing but contempt for these sanctimonious pricks.
Anything of this sort should be dismissed from any investigation once Their ABC or any other media outlet makes it public and considers it a done deal, judge, jury and executioner. No fair trial will ever ensue, the media is out for blood.
If this was what Their ABC has made it out to be, then they should have provided everything to Defence to investigate in the first instance. If a clear coverup ensued, then perhaps it might have been acceptable to make it public.
In any case, the fog of war is a genuine issue and unless you were there and have experienced and understand what this asymmetric conflict is all about, you have no case to make judgements.
Yes reminds me of one of Larry Pickerings hilarious cartoons. Depicts female soldier in a combat zone in Afghanistan, with a ‘Taliban’ fighter hiding behind a rock pointing a gun at her. Female character confronts the Taliban man and says ‘How dare you point that thing at me, you’re a misogynist!’
Reminds me of Jack Nicholson and the movie A Few Good Men where the mamba-pamby who have never seen combat take on the real hero. I am ex 9SQN RAAF deployed to Vietnam and worked closely with the SAS. A better, more committed group of men you could never hope to meet. These are the guys you want to protect your kids when you are not around because you know they will do what needs to be done. It pisses me off when non-combatant civilians come along after the battle and bayonet the wounded. Tell me everyone would you want the likes of Masters, a legend in his own mind, or a SAS member at our borders protecting our way of life.
Think of what this crap is doing for recruitment from the battalions into the SAS regiment. As long as good people stand aside evil will prosper. Viva la revolution may be the cry of our future. And now we can’t have an Anzac Day. BS, I’m going to my local cenotaph at dawn and hope that others join me.
Few WW2 Jap prisoners. No ABC report then. Why?
One thing we will never see:
An ABC expose on the Chinese Virus and how the ChiComs destroyed the world.
Currency Lad, all you say is true. Furthermore there are situations even within the rules of engagement that permit summary execution. Without knowing the full context, valid conclusions based on a video alone are impossible.
However, it’s also true that Australia, like other Western countries, has moved to an increasing reliance on special forces, deploying them instead of the regular army. Politicians love them.
These forces operate as a law unto themselves in defence, and have no respect for outsiders, including outside military officers. How out of control have they become? How toxic is the culture within special forces? It could be that there’s fire behind this smoke.
Chris Masters the archetypal j’ismist as activist.
Far as I can tell, the real issue presented by this program is soldiers ratting out their mates. There is a problem in the SASR and it’s perhaps caused by over rotation, work rate etc. However, the cure is definately not the ABC .
