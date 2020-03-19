Cometh The Hour, Cometh The Orange Man

I acknowledge the writer whose leitmotif it was; the link and his or her name have now disappeared down and around Instapundit’s fast-moving pianola/coronarola roll. The thesis was that ‘Make America Great Again’ was the most prophetic platform in the modern history of US politics. Nobody was to know – but somehow Donald Trump seemed to – that the United States and the Western world were outsourcing the quiddity of themselves to China and a grave price would soon be paid for that recklessness. He was 100 percent right and anybody who denies that now is a fool. Criticisms of Trump’s ‘world leadership’ at this time should be seen for what they are: a mixture of establishmentarian sourness, injured pride, journalistic vanity and leftist sandbagging.
Trump’s entire campaign and all of his policies relating to sovereignty, border control, commercial repatriation and trade realism were all the leadership cues other nations like Australia needed – if only they had eyes to see. There is something very sad in Trump’s two remaining Democrat rivals for the swivel chair in the Oval Office. They are decrepit, feeble old men – mentally diminished (in Joe Biden’s case, clinically) and must be reckoned long odds to even survive a first term. This in America – a nation that has always defined itself by its youthful vigour of spirit, thinking and enterprise. Grahame Morris said last week on the Bolt Report that despite being 73 himself, Trump seems 20 years younger than Biden and Bernie Sanders. When it comes to leadership in this Year of the Virus, one could almost say he seems younger than Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson as well. He is not a saviour but he’s the right man for the times and I expect voters will agree in November.
Wholeheartedly agree.
Trump on the money regarding China especially.
absolutely
Trump from 2017
I agree . Major economic reforms must be put into place now for when Australia begins to recover . I am certain people on this blog will have plenty of suggestions . Top of my agenda is energy reform , that is stop all subsidies to wind farms and solar . Second , stop wasting water , sending too many environmental flows down the Murray Darling rivers into the ocean .
Trump is terrific with the media, swats them like bugs. Joe and Bernie are wasting their retirement years.
It’s a good feeling to refuse a sale because the item was made in communist China. They hate us, always check country of origin and find another supplier. Oh and buy from Taiwan.
In order to “Make Australia Great Again”, the first step is to ruthlessly (and Italessly )sack everybody at Old Aunty Ita’s “House of Monocular A.L.P. Presstitution” and enforce utter political impartiality at the National Broadcaster (if such an institution is even deemed appropriate to continue to exist).
In order for this to happen though, our desperately timid Canberra congregation of “Happy Clappers”, need to first grow some budding testicles – and a rudimentary spine wouldn’t do any harm either.
What would Frank Underwood do with the current state of the Democratic Party’s chessboard?
My bet his responses to the challenges of government he faced when elected have been fine tuned in the world of business; it seems to me he must have honed an ability to walk into a room full of people and issues and instinctively sort the grain from the chaff.
Australia needs to re-industrialise.
There are various impediments to that.
While the industrialisation movement (aka small and medium industry) is at a low ebb, as has been the case for 20 years, it has no political power. It needs some momentum – not backward momentum – in order to take them on.