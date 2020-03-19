Cometh The Hour, Cometh The Orange Man

I acknowledge the writer whose leitmotif it was; the link and his or her name have now disappeared down and around Instapundit’s fast-moving pianola/coronarola roll. The thesis was that ‘Make America Great Again’ was the most prophetic platform in the modern history of US politics. Nobody was to know – but somehow Donald Trump seemed to – that the United States and the Western world were outsourcing the quiddity of themselves to China and a grave price would soon be paid for that recklessness. He was 100 percent right and anybody who denies that now is a fool. Criticisms of Trump’s ‘world leadership’ at this time should be seen for what they are: a mixture of establishmentarian sourness, injured pride, journalistic vanity and leftist sandbagging.

Trump’s entire campaign and all of his policies relating to sovereignty, border control, commercial repatriation and trade realism were all the leadership cues other nations like Australia needed – if only they had eyes to see. There is something very sad in Trump’s two remaining Democrat rivals for the swivel chair in the Oval Office. They are decrepit, feeble old men – mentally diminished (in Joe Biden’s case, clinically) and must be reckoned long odds to even survive a first term. This in America – a nation that has always defined itself by its youthful vigour of spirit, thinking and enterprise. Grahame Morris said last week on the Bolt Report that despite being 73 himself, Trump seems 20 years younger than Biden and Bernie Sanders. When it comes to leadership in this Year of the Virus, one could almost say he seems younger than Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson as well. He is not a saviour but he’s the right man for the times and I expect voters will agree in November.