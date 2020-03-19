Dob-a-shopper

Well we now know that Covid-19 turns brains to mush. Here is Peter Dutton:

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has said a proportion of individuals stripping supermarkets of essential items will be prosecuted by the Australian Federal Police, suggesting but not confirming they are linked to criminal enterprises.

…

“We will come down on them like a ton of bricks … I believe they are the ones who have created this pattern of hoarding,” Mr Dutton told 2GB.

“They (Australians) are following the behaviour of people who aren’t purchasing for themselves – they’re doing it for profit, and reasons that are unacceptable.

“If you have photos, or registration numbers, or if you have instances … photos, intelligence or information, I want you to call Crime Stoppers.”