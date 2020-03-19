Dob-a-shopper

Well we now know that Covid-19 turns brains to mush. Here is Peter Dutton:
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has said a proportion of individuals stripping supermarkets of essential items will be prosecuted by the Australian Federal Police, suggesting but not confirming they are linked to criminal enterprises.
“We will come down on them like a ton of bricks … I believe they are the ones who have created this pattern of hoarding,” Mr Dutton told 2GB.
“They (Australians) are following the behaviour of people who aren’t purchasing for themselves – they’re doing it for profit, and reasons that are unacceptable.
“If you have photos, or registration numbers, or if you have instances … photos, intelligence or information, I want you to call Crime Stoppers.”
Hmmmmmm. Let’s start randomly photographing people in the street, doing their shopping, calling the cops.
Whilst it is obviously happening in the cities I think the issue came to a head due to many instances of buses or vans driving to small towns and stripping their shelves.
It is far from random.
Breaking:
Christian leader seen distributing large quantities of bread and fish to large crowd.
500 person gathering limit breached.
No known source for goods – only 5 loaves and 2 fish traceable.
“In accordance with existing protocols related to Christian leaders we’re assuming a crime has been committed” says Graham Ashton. “We’ll leave no stone unthrown – I mean unturned – to get this person punished. If you want to make an accusation please come forward. Don’t worry about evidence, we’ll deal with that. 30 pieces of silver reward for someone whose story sticks.”
What’s the incentive payment for ratting my neighbour to the Stasi? It’s a nice measure to bring the country together as they were urging, we can all spy on each other.
Individuals are stripping supermarkets of essential items because of the panic Dutton’s government has created.
So of course you have to blame the individuals and cook up some more government action to fix the problem they created in the first place.
Now we’re gonna have some real brawls.
The trouble is that the government is shutting down this that and everything, talk of schools closing, etc, and government ministers won’t even show themselves.
This all translates as disaster to people and so they will stock up on food. To try and blame an ethnic group is not going to help. Calling hoarders stupid and un-Australian is not going to help.
The government is creating panic now, but wasn’t it the media first?
LOL.
The AFP will now be swamped with phone-pics of Asian-Australians doing the weekly shop.
FMFD.
Absolutely right.
Poeple in regional towns know who is local and who isn’t.
Spoke to a lady while searching for office cleaner at the Officeworks shop. She said there is now panic buying of tampons! What are the elderly going to do about that? Oh…the humanity!!
Stick to Border Control Pete.
We’ll take care of the shopping. Thanks.
Two points:
Several weeks ago Morrison was on the telly telling everyone to remain calm. That same day his AG, dim bulb Chrtistian Porter, was on Melbourne radio saying the government could shut down shopping centres. It was reported nationally the following day. I reckon that’s about when the panic buying strarted in the cities and from there spread to regional centres.
If we hadn’t imported hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people from alien, low trust cultures we wouldn’t be becoming a low trust culture ourselves. Did Dutton ever bring this up with Cabinet when he was Immigration minister?
I doubt many Cats could survive two weeks in a regional town.
Reported in the towns west of the Blue Mtns – small country grocery shops being stripped of the currently most desirable items. Maybe just ordinary citizens who have obtained minivans to do this – but who knows?
How do the hordes know which supermarket has what and when? Because the driver does not know what is in the Pantech, only the dispatchers do.
It seems that the manifest info is being transmitted t the hordes who are there lying in wait (like low men, hiding behind a wall) for Linfox to pull up with the magic puddings. Then taking the loot to town and selling it on facebook.
Lindsay Fox and Ron Finemore you need to keep an eye on your troops.
BTW having just wrecked mower blades on rocky place I should not have been mowing, have not been able to find blades “in stock” in 3 of the local towns!
A run on mower blades? No – like every other part these days, it’s a product of the “just in time” supply philosophy! Boy, is this crisis revealing a thing or two!
Far easier to bash them on the spot.
Government always complicates. Free market solutions are best.
I doubt many Cats could survive two weeks in a regional town.
Doing our best on the land. Chooks/eggs, veggies (with supplements locally), home-made bread/cakes/cookies/pies etc etc. Meat? Up to 3 months freezer supply & same for long life milk/pantry items/tinned goods etc. No fruit off trees this year due to drought – may be a worry.
Do have “meat on the hoof” – but are cherished stud cattle & that would be grim.
I did hear of a incident ‘hear say’ it must be said, but the re layer is an ex federal government public servant, so put what ever on it you like, that a grocery truck had backed into a load dock in a regional town somewhere up country when 3 ‘buses’ of the mini kind, filled with folks of a certain ethnic origin tried to open the trailer rear door, and were subsequently confronted by the driver who responded with the kind of action we would associate with the USA and the 2nd amendment lol Wild story who knows, but I would not surprised if a truck did get hijacked somewhere out in the country, such is Australia today.
Our area in Victoristan has experienced the busloads of ‘shoppers’ in the last week, descending on every supermarket in the area. To date, there hasn’t been a report of what these ‘shoppers’ look like.
Yes and coupled with the fact the national stock herd is at the lowest number for many a long year; and farmers are wanting to re stock hence the price spiral in livestock markets. And to top it off, this morning Melbourne radio guess what, rising meat prices, especially in mince meat as the butchers have run out the lower grade cuts for it and now resorting to mincing prime beef etc. Might be time to buy some ferrets, plenty of rabbits around these parts of outer suburbia.
If it happens my bet it will be a country town when a few of the local lads arc up!
What’s the crime here?
Not really because it is the driver who is one who pushing these units into the truck they are wheeled unit, and fold down when not in use. The driver would know, and the reason I know is because I have done that very work in transport in the past.
At the outbreak of SARS QLDs chief health officer advised people to stock up on food. Whats different? This time the first i heard of TP and stock piling was the ABC recommending it.
What’s the crime here?
As much as the practice pisses me off., there is none that I can see.
It is well known that city ‘locusts’ hire buses and travel into country towns and strip the shelves at Woolies and Coles with no regard for the needs of the local residents, many of them elderly with no capacity to travel and shop beyond their small country town.
What needs to be done is the supermarkets need to hire a couple of hefty farm lads to stand at each entrance and demand proof of local residency from all shoppers. If you are a local, in you go, if not, then out you stay.
Declare the practice as looting and allow the army to shoot to kill looters. That might stop it. /sarc off
No crime as such, just a lot of angry pissed off people. And you can understand it, as the far out towns where supply is not as convenient as city stores closer to the DCs’, and country folk tend to shop weekly or fortnightly rather than the pop in and out city shopper.
We should dob these people in and hopefully Dutton’s forces will give them the short end of the baton. A good crack in the head and a swift deportation will teach these hoarders!
What’s the crime here?
The crime(s) potentially come when the goods hit the black market.
Failure to keep records for taxation purposes?
Failure to collect and remit GST on the (inflated) black market prices?
Then they deserve social shaming. Not prosecution by the AFP. Dutton is in government. If he wants to criminalise stuff, he should do it. But until then, stop siccing the police on people who have committed no crime. Rule of law and all that stuff.