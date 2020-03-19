Good onya, Mark

Posted on 12:19 am, March 19, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Australian Story and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Good onya, Mark

  1. JC
    #3363115, posted on March 19, 2020 at 12:22 am

    That’s true, which is why I think the idea of having 70 plus year olds take more precaution and isolate for a little while, which is the UK suggestion.

  2. MPH
    #3363121, posted on March 19, 2020 at 12:25 am

    We’ll continue to sacrifice young peoples’ future instead.

  3. C.L.
    #3363145, posted on March 19, 2020 at 12:44 am

    Everything is up in the air at the moment.
    I don’t know what the timetable will be on a vacc or on the longterm success of the state’s attempts to flatten the curve in the war on exponentiality. However, it seems to me that we will eventually have to adopt some element of the initial British herd policy in the mix – because the society and the economy have to continue. I can see advisers whispering in leaders’ ears eventually that we have to take an epidemiological hit of some kind and get back to normal. The first priority, though, is to control the treatment numbers and secure the functionality of the medical system. Right now, the mix seems about right. I say ‘seems to be’ because I don’t have all of the state and regional statistics .

  4. Infidel Tiger
    #3363148, posted on March 19, 2020 at 12:50 am

    We need better experts.

  5. C.L.
    #3363153, posted on March 19, 2020 at 12:55 am

    I still feel governments have over-reacted.
    What do you think now, IT?

  6. Snoopy
    #3363154, posted on March 19, 2020 at 12:56 am

    Herd immunity, albeit conferred by the widespread use of HIV pre and post-exposure prophylax1s drugs and ARV’s, seemingly reducing Chinese virus transmission in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.