Leave as few financial scars as possible

Posted on 11:14 am, March 19, 2020 by Steve Kates

Quite like this. No stimulus stupidities, just plain subsidisation for businesses whose trade has been throttled by Corona Fears. From Coronavirus: Big banks join business bailout.

The big banks are negotiating a multi-billion-dollar business rescue package with the Morrison government that could see taxpayers underwrite loans to small and medium-sized firms facing collapse, in a bid to avoid mass job losses and a deep recession.

The Australian understands the government is considering a loan guarantee to keep businesses afloat as part of Scott Morrison’s second-round economic rescue package, which could take the total government spend to more than $40bn….

The banks have been pushing for a version of the New Zealand model, which would involve cash payments to businesses to prevent them laying off staff. The banks favour the New Zealand scheme because of concerns that businesses may be reluctant to take on additional debt during an economic downturn.

The Bank’s approach seems to make a great deal of sense. Keep businesses afloat in a way that leaves no scars. Think of it as a form of war loan. Meantime, no increases in public spending.

6 Responses to Leave as few financial scars as possible

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3363666, posted on March 19, 2020 at 11:22 am

    The Bank’s approach seems to make a great deal of sense. Keep businesses afloat in a way that leaves no scars.

    It would be an epic backflip from a government (and opposition) who have been bashing banks relentlessly. Who knew that banks might actually be concerned about their customers situations? No one, if you only listen to the MSM and the pollies.

  2. bemused
    #3363674, posted on March 19, 2020 at 11:29 am

    A loan, no matter how small is still a debt to be repaid. Wouldn’t such things, for example, tax relief be better for business because it means cash they will not have to repay? The government is once again offering up money they have garnered through taxes, so wouldn’t it be simpler to forgo tax receipts and make things much easier for business and employees?

  3. Confused Old Misfit
    #3363703, posted on March 19, 2020 at 11:43 am

    I can live with that. Beats a cash splash.

  4. stackja
    #3363719, posted on March 19, 2020 at 11:55 am

    HECS type loan. When can payback.

  5. Roger
    #3363735, posted on March 19, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    Who knew that banks might actually be concerned about their customers situations?

    There’s a fair bit of self-interest at play here too, Bruce.

  6. stackja
    #3363747, posted on March 19, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Banks return to customer service?

