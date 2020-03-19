Man takes extreme measures to protect his elderly wife

In France, it’s now a crime to talk to your neighbour.
Now we can only leave the house for one of four reasons – essential work, healthcare, essential aid to close family, or exercise in the vicinity of the house or for essential shopping. We must carry a signed and dated form, ticking the reason we have left the house. Anyone without the form or without a reason will be fined…
People do not trust the government or the reasoning behind its decisions. Some friends of mine boycotted the municipal elections on Sunday, saying that President Macron was employing double standards: he maintains the public events he approves of but cancels everything else. The president inexplicably claimed that the elections would be controllable and sanitised and therefore the virus would not transmit…
Scientists know things about a virus’s mechanism of transmission that most of us do not. Yet we are also aware that epidemiologists disagree. And in France, we are suspicious that scientists seemed to think that the municipal elections were strangely free of risk from contamination, while every other social gathering was a grave threat.
Governments managing elections this year are in a quandary – largely of their own making. Postpone them and be accused of authoritarianism and illegitimacy; or go ahead and have that decision compared with other crowd limiting measures in a way that will undermine their own emergency messaging. On Queensland’s local council elections next Saturday (28th), speaking a week ago electoral commissioner Patrick Vidgen said there were no plans to call them off because Queensland Health had advised him that “public events and mass gatherings are continuing.” Er, OK. Mr Vidgen also advised voters to bring their own pencils.
I’d keep the Queensland election on, but remove the fine for not voting.
People can make their own decision.
Italy Threatens Harsher Punishment for Those Caught out of Doors
Italy’s Interior Ministry issued a warning Tuesday, promising higher fines and harsher penalties for those found outside their homes with insufficient reason.
In a single day (Monday), police stopped 172,720 people on the streets, sanctioning 7,890 of them for being outside their homes without adequate reason. A further 229 were found guilty of making false declarations regarding their identity or their motives for being outside, a crime punishable by up to six years in jail.
The number of persons stopped by police from March 11 to 16 totals 838,200, with 35,506 of those receiving fines, which also carry with them a criminal record.
One man was fined for washing his car while waiting for his wife to finish receiving her dialysis treatment in the nearby hospital.
