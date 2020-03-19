Otherwise Morrison will get the credit for seeing us through

Posted on 9:15 am, March 19, 2020 by currencylad

Laura Tingle – her ‘climate change’ shelf as empty as a toilet roll aisle – wants Labor brought into Cabinet.

6 Responses to Otherwise Morrison will get the credit for seeing us through

  1. H B Bear
    #3363515, posted on March 19, 2020 at 9:45 am

    You hear a lot about bipartisanship when Labor is in Opposition.

  2. H B Bear
    #3363521, posted on March 19, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Perhaps if Labor had some policies that can win an election.

    Something for La Tingle to think about. For a change.

  3. Robbo
    #3363557, posted on March 19, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Yet another example of the stupidity of Tingle. We elect governments to govern and what is left over becomes the opposition. That remainder can make suggestions that may, or may not, be listened to by the government but that does not escalate to the government inviting those losers to join the cabinet. All of that is usually part of of a basics civics curriculum but it seems that Tingle skipped that when she went to school. What a dimwit.

  4. DaveR
    #3363566, posted on March 19, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Surely La Tingle must now abandon any remaining pretense of being an independent, objective journalist?

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3363575, posted on March 19, 2020 at 10:28 am

    I suspect Labor right now is quite happy to stay on the Opposition benches where they can snipe at ScoMo for doing everything wrong, even if it is something they advocated a week earlier.

  6. OUTRAGED
    #3363591, posted on March 19, 2020 at 10:34 am

    Tingle, the super rude Sales, Trioli and now the good Dr Swan. All experts who really believe that their ABC will lead us from this pandemic. The ABC is hardly helpful, just hell bent on piling onto Morrison and our Government. Bias and intent is so blatant now that this self labeled “authority” needs its wings clipped.

