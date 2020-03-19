Pyrmonter: Suggestions for Covid 19-related policies

Tyler Cowan has produced a short paper setting out in accessible form a series of suggestions for Covid 19-related policies. Some of them are familiar – they’ve already attracted attention here; some more than others. While TAFKAS and others have pointed out some of the weaknesses in them, there is some sense to, for example, making grants to those with very low incomes.

The ones that interest me (and which would, no doubt, be most controversial here, given the power of the relevant lobbies) are proposals to relax occupational licensing and for wage flexiblity.

If, contrary to the Doomlord’s expectation, you, like Pyrmonter, think things have suddenly gone very dark, and are at risk of getting darker still; but also accept the need for viable policy suggestion (No, the abolition of fractional reserve banking is not on the cards; nor is a return to the Gold Standard), this isn’t a bad list. Criticisms and further viable thoughts encouraged in the comments.