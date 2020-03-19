Sense of humour placed in lockdown

Posted on 1:05 pm, March 19, 2020 by currencylad

Coronavirus ‘I Was Only 19’ parody removed after ‘uncomfortable’ Schumann speaks up.

This entry was posted in Ethics and morality. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Sense of humour placed in lockdown

  3. bemused
    #3363873, posted on March 19, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    I can understand how this could be unsettling and the humour lost, especially how it relates to many who are now very susceptible to the virus. Going through something like this and being reminded of what they went through so many years ago, is very likely not a funny reminder.

  4. mh
    #3363875, posted on March 19, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    “I explained that I was uncomfortable about the parody because first of all it’s a sacred song, to Vietnam vets particularly, and other returned servicemen and women,” he said.

    This is bullshit, as Johnno will attest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.