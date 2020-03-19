While you are in an isocube …

I was recently asked what I would take to read if isolated for the duration of the Covid-19 outbreak. Well I suppose there is Human Action, but I decided on the (so-far) 34 volume Dredd Files. Anyway 2000AD are giving away Dredd File vol 5 – that is the one that includes Block Mania leading into the Apocalypse War (although the Day of Chaos series might be more appropriate for these end of days 🙂 ). More free stuff here.

