While you are in an isocube …

Posted on 9:21 am, March 19, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

I was recently asked what I would take to read if isolated for the duration of the Covid-19 outbreak. Well I suppose there is Human Action, but I decided on the (so-far) 34 volume Dredd Files. Anyway 2000AD are giving away Dredd File vol 5 – that is the one that includes Block Mania leading into the Apocalypse War  (although the Day of Chaos series might be more appropriate for these end of days    🙂   ).  More free stuff here.

2 Responses to While you are in an isocube …

  1. NoFixedAddress
    #3363495, posted on March 19, 2020 at 9:33 am

    tnx for the heads up Sinclair

    if I can just keep peddling my deadly treadly for long enough to charge the batteries I’ll download later.

    I’m currently reading through Isaac Asimov’s offerings from go to woh

  2. JohnJJJ
    #3363602, posted on March 19, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Time to tackle Tolstoy, do a bit of gardening and maybe read The Science of Conjecture.

