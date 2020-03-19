While you are in an isocube …

I was recently asked what I would take to read if isolated for the duration of the Covid-19 outbreak. Well I suppose there is Human Action, but I decided on the (so-far) 34 volume Dredd Files. Anyway 2000AD are giving away Dredd File vol 5 – that is the one that includes Block Mania leading into the Apocalypse War (although the Day of Chaos series might be more appropriate for these end of days 🙂 ). More free stuff here.
Liberty Quote
Government always finds a need for whatever money it gets.— Ronald Reagan
tnx for the heads up Sinclair
if I can just keep peddling my deadly treadly for long enough to charge the batteries I’ll download later.
I’m currently reading through Isaac Asimov’s offerings from go to woh
Time to tackle Tolstoy, do a bit of gardening and maybe read The Science of Conjecture.