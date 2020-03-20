An information problem not a supply problem

“I think it’s not even a message, it is the reality, really we in Australia we are very lucky because we have a world class supply chain we have world class producers of food and produce and we really have world class manufacturers of grocery items.
‘’The vast majority of grocery and food we sell in Australia is actually made and produced here. We just don’t have a supply issue, there is more than enough, more than enough, food and groceries to go around. Australia produces enough food to feed 75 million people and have a very vibrant export market.’’
Tom Daunt – CEO of Aldi Australia
The challenge that consumers face is a quantity assurance problem (my RMIT colleague Vijay Mohan came up with that term). They can’t be sure that when they go to the supermarket to buy widgets that the supermarket will be stocking widgets. Under normal conditions the supermarkets perform a valuable warehousing function – they store goods until consumers need them for more or less immediate consumption. This is a more or less egalitarian function – in a capitalist economy the stores are normally full of stuff that anyone can buy more or less at any time. During abnormal times, the supermarkets cannot perform that function because consumers do not trust that the goods they want to buy will be at the store (or any store) when they go to buy. At this point it pays consumers to perform that warehousing function themselves.
Economists are familiar with this story – it is a version of the Diamond–Dybvig bank-run model. Everyone withdraws their money from the bank because they think everyone else will withdraw their money.
Historically there are two broad categories of solution to this form of market failure:
- black markets and price increases.
- rationing.
Right now the supermarkets are rationing – and yesterday we saw the government threaten hoarders. We also see black markets springing up.
This, however, is profoundly an information and trust problem. Right now a lot of information and trust is lost in supply chains and there are good reasons why that has happened. Going forward, however, to build a resilient economy we are going to have to re-incorporate a lot of that lost information and rebuild trust in our economic institutions and processes.
Yes, our “world class supply chain” includes government regulation (Council “roools” in this case) that restrict delivery times, even in a “crisis”.
When “emergency measures” were introduced, government/s everywhere fell over themselves to restrict, ban and limit but somehow forgot to reduce, remove or relax the “roools” that might help alleviate the ensuing panic buying.
This, however, is profoundly an information and trust problem
Agreed. And it isn’t just supermarkets who have lost trust. If ever there was a need for ‘effective’ government, it has been in circumstances such as these, yet all the evidence (especially the early evidence, I think things are improving slightly) is that governments, federal and state, coalition and ALP, have been caught flat-footed, and shown up as lightweight, living down to their worst reputations.
I’m a liberal, not an anarchist. We need governments to do some things: defence, the control of communicable disease are two things high up the list where, generally, private and unco-ordinated action is unlikely to be as effective as centralized co-ordinated action. I distrust government and those who would take it up; but there needs to be a body in which we can have some confidence. To date, there is scant evidence we have one.
A note on terminology. Reselling ‘hoarded’ (aribtraged) goods is not a ‘black market’ activity. We haven’t yet been reduced to the level of bartering products for cigarettes or needing to evade price controls. If things don’t come under control soon, I fear we may not be able to say that for much longer.
@ Terry
The delivery issue is a real one. In NSW it has been temporarily resolved. But I wouldn’t suggest permanent deregulation: the planning rules have substituted for private planning by agreement, and control what is, in ordinary times a true ‘nuisance’. Remove the regulation and you’ll end up with private contractual arrangemnts that are even more inflexible.
Politicians who lost their minds over failed doomsday global warming, blowing up a good energy system to supposedly weather changing windmills, are now telling us to use common sense and are in charge of the economic recovery?
Good luck with that.
ROR
It’s a black market – but I approve of such things.
The same incompetent fool politicians who forced the failed UN global warming scare on us are now demanding we use common sense whilst in charge of the economic recovery.
It can’t end well.
This is not an informational problem on supply assurance. This is the result of Chaos Theory.
It is a classic example of unchecked positive feedback loop or a self fulfilling prophecy. Initially some people panic brought toilet paper because they were worried that they might run out. This created half full shelves of toilet paper spurring others to panic buy, in effect creating exactly the circumstances the initial panic buyers were worried about. Seeing toilet paper disappear created panic buying of everything else. This is an informational non linear positive feedback loop creating exactly the circumstances people initially feared. The disproportionate, or non linear, outcomes of information feedback loops are a feature of chaos theory.
But why have supermarket chains been so slow to respond. Because they can’t. Another concept of Chaos Theory is that the more tightly coupled a system, the more vulnerable it is to massive disruption. A tightly coupled system is one that is very efficient and has little redundancy and few buffers built into it. Think about a train, once one carriage derails all the other carriages are affected. Our Just In Time supply chains are extremely efficient. But they have minimal redundancy, in the form of excess stocks of groceries sitting in a warehouse just in case, and they have few buffers – they don’t have lots of middlemen sitting between them and their store. Hence a slight change can be magnified into a huge change through a positive feedback loop which is what panic buying is.
It is useless for Government to say don’t panic. Shutting all your borders for the first time in anyone’s life time smacks of panic – it is unprecedented and never happened before. You can’t tell people everything is normal when we are seeing measures no one has seen in their lifetimes.
The best outcome is to create a buffer in the system and break the just in time supply chain through temporary managed distribution. This can be done through online shopping where the big chains can effectively ensure people have access to enough to stop people panicking. It is also better for social distancing etc. the non major retailers should apply strict limits to say no more than 15 items except for pensioners. Such measures would immediately slow the buying and allow us to gradually return to normal as the stockholding situation improves with respect to toilet paper, meat and sanitary products.
That’s all very well, but what if we face a nationwide shortage of “lucky cat” statuettes with moving arms?
Definitely a self fulfilling prophecy.
Collapse the supply chain worrying about a collapsing supply chain.