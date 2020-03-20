If you’re on the board of a care home company, a pandemic is one of things you think about as a potential damage to your business because of the number of older people it’s going to take out of the system. Curiously … in a hospital that has 92 delayed discharges, a pandemic would be quite useful because your hospital would work because these people would be taken out of the system.”
– Professor June Andrews
Top doctor says coronavirus would be ‘useful’ in ‘killing off bed blockers.’
Hard truths.
More efficient hospital?
No patients. Yes minister!
This Japanese care worker also freed up beds https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/03/16/national/crime-legal/japan-verdict-sagamihara-murder-disabled/#.XnP5u0iFM2w
Yes, it is hard truths.
She’s talking numbers and problems, the ageing population, living longer with more complex health problems. Perhaps a little coldly – so what? the facts don’t change. It is the way it is and someone has to deal with the mechanics of it all.
Always remember…
They may not be Thomas Sowell verbatim, but they reflect the sentiment
Hat Tip TAFKAS ( a post on page 3 – only 2 days ago)
If I’m on the board of an aged care facility I want all beds full all of the time.
Be good to your children.
Nope.
Hospitals exist to treat human beings.
It is not a “hard truth” to say it would be better for hospitals if many of them died.
That is no different to saying a disease that wiped out thousands of children would be “useful” for managing class sizes in schools.
My mother is in such an aged care facility (a very good one) and they are in a major panic mode to protect their residents (daily emails about the latest moves). It’s not so much about patient death, but maintaining income and profit. Every resident that dies from this virus is one less providing that income and is one more that could give rise to a law suit.