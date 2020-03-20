During World War II, these people may well have been shot

Ace is right. There is something very odd and suspicious in media coverage of the Chinese coronavirus.

  1. Roger
    #3366050, posted on March 20, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    “Coronavirus Is Making China’s Model Look Better and Better”

    Precisely the aim of Chinese propaganda at the moment.

  2. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3366088, posted on March 20, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    The Wuhan Chinese Virus will do great damage to China as countries begin to manufacture their own pharmacueticals so they are not at the mercy of the Chinese Fascists , other items will follow ,global fascism will perish without OPM . Do you think Chinas military would be a danger without favourable trade balances ? They will be suporting the demented Joe Obama for President ,he will revise trade balances in their favour
    With the supprt of Aldi bag politicians in the West .

  3. Lee
    #3366098, posted on March 20, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    There is something sick about a person who will denigrate his own country, or promote another country at his own country’s expense.

    It is even worse when it is totalitarian dictatorship with no regard for human rights.

    It seems to be par for the course for lefties in the U.S.

