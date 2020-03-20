Get Up – Because in life as in everything, it’s all about timing

Posted on 8:33 am, March 20, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Below is a full page advertisement in today’s Australian Financial Review.

If you go to the noted website, bushfiresurvivors.org, you will see this at the bottom:

Authorised by Paul Oosting, GetUp Limited, Level 14, 338 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

At a time when people are concerned for their jobs, in the leading Australian financial newspaper, GetUp is asking the Australian banks to forcibly put many others out of work.

What is being asked for:

We are calling on you (Big 4 Bank Chairmen)  to end your disastrous practice of funding fossil fuel companies and polluting coal, oil and gas projects.  This includes immediately stopping lending to any company or project that will expand the scale of the coal, oil or gas industries and setting dates by which your exposure to these industries will reach zero.

With this Covid economic shock doing extensive damage to Australia’s major exports of tourism and education, one might ask, from where will the taxes be generated to fund the middle class welfare of GetUp’s key constituents?

If someone has the time and resources, perhaps there be a website set up along the lines of getupsurvivors.org – for people who have not been thrown onto the economic scrap heap courtesy of Oosting and his friends.

Good choices GetUp.  Good choices again.

11 Responses to Get Up – Because in life as in everything, it’s all about timing

  1. bemused
    #3365206, posted on March 20, 2020 at 8:43 am

    What there needs to be is a GetStuffed.org, to sling it back at all of these idiots.

  2. Catfeesh?
    #3365207, posted on March 20, 2020 at 8:45 am

    You might have thought that current events might put the climate ‘crisis’ into some perspective for these people, but I guess not.

  3. bemused
    #3365212, posted on March 20, 2020 at 8:49 am

    You might have thought that current events might put the climate ‘crisis’ into some perspective for these people, but I guess not.

    These numbnuts will inevitably try to find a way to blame climate change for the virus.

  4. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3365215, posted on March 20, 2020 at 8:51 am

    These people are insane dangerous hypocritical treasonous imbeciles.

    They truly have no idea that a reckoning is coming and when it arrives, they’ll wish it hadn’t.

    Millions of people being turfed out of their homes after losing their jobs (and with little chance of gaining another) should be sufficient to set it off.

  5. FelixKruell
    #3365216, posted on March 20, 2020 at 8:53 am

    Spectacular own goal on Getup’s behalf when it comes to timing…

  6. Archivist
    #3365223, posted on March 20, 2020 at 9:00 am

    love the caption in the bottom right corner:
    Suppoted by Market Forces
    Presumably “Market Forces” is an ironically named leftwing advocacy group.

  7. The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus
    #3365229, posted on March 20, 2020 at 9:10 am

    @Archivist

    Presumably “Market Forces” is an ironically named leftwing advocacy group.

    This is who “Market Forces” are – https://www.marketforces.org.au/about-us/ – not what they are.

    Cat’s should feel free to contact them to share their thoughts.

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3365237, posted on March 20, 2020 at 9:15 am

    I agree, the banks should stop funding the climate change crisis.
    No loan money for wind farms, solar panels, carbon capture, carbon farming, electric vehicles or The Greens.

  9. Iampeter
    #3365238, posted on March 20, 2020 at 9:16 am

    It’s almost like leftists don’t want to let a crisis go to waste.
    But seriously TAFKAS, with governments literally shutting down industrial civilization, focussing on GetUp’s theatrics is really missing the forest for the trees.

  10. jupes
    #3365242, posted on March 20, 2020 at 9:25 am

    These people are insane dangerous hypocritical treasonous imbeciles.

    Indeed.

    Yet I have no doubt the Big 4 Chairmen will take their suggestion seriously.

  11. jupes
    #3365248, posted on March 20, 2020 at 9:32 am

    And dunno if it is bad timing. They are keeping their agenda out there. Just so we know, when the virus panic is over, they’ll hit the ground running and climate change will be king again.

    Who’s going to stop them?

