Get Up – Because in life as in everything, it’s all about timing

Below is a full page advertisement in today’s Australian Financial Review.

If you go to the noted website, bushfiresurvivors.org, you will see this at the bottom:

Authorised by Paul Oosting, GetUp Limited, Level 14, 338 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

At a time when people are concerned for their jobs, in the leading Australian financial newspaper, GetUp is asking the Australian banks to forcibly put many others out of work.

What is being asked for:

We are calling on you (Big 4 Bank Chairmen) to end your disastrous practice of funding fossil fuel companies and polluting coal, oil and gas projects. This includes immediately stopping lending to any company or project that will expand the scale of the coal, oil or gas industries and setting dates by which your exposure to these industries will reach zero.

With this Covid economic shock doing extensive damage to Australia’s major exports of tourism and education, one might ask, from where will the taxes be generated to fund the middle class welfare of GetUp’s key constituents?

If someone has the time and resources, perhaps there be a website set up along the lines of getupsurvivors.org – for people who have not been thrown onto the economic scrap heap courtesy of Oosting and his friends.

Good choices GetUp. Good choices again.