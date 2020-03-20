Get Up – Because in life as in everything, it’s all about timing

Below is a full page advertisement in today’s Australian Financial Review.
If you go to the noted website, bushfiresurvivors.org, you will see this at the bottom:
Authorised by Paul Oosting, GetUp Limited, Level 14, 338 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000
At a time when people are concerned for their jobs, in the leading Australian financial newspaper, GetUp is asking the Australian banks to forcibly put many others out of work.
What is being asked for:
We are calling on you (Big 4 Bank Chairmen) to end your disastrous practice of funding fossil fuel companies and polluting coal, oil and gas projects. This includes immediately stopping lending to any company or project that will expand the scale of the coal, oil or gas industries and setting dates by which your exposure to these industries will reach zero.
With this Covid economic shock doing extensive damage to Australia’s major exports of tourism and education, one might ask, from where will the taxes be generated to fund the middle class welfare of GetUp’s key constituents?
If someone has the time and resources, perhaps there be a website set up along the lines of getupsurvivors.org – for people who have not been thrown onto the economic scrap heap courtesy of Oosting and his friends.
Good choices GetUp. Good choices again.
What there needs to be is a GetStuffed.org, to sling it back at all of these idiots.
You might have thought that current events might put the climate ‘crisis’ into some perspective for these people, but I guess not.
These numbnuts will inevitably try to find a way to blame climate change for the virus.
These people are insane dangerous hypocritical treasonous imbeciles.
They truly have no idea that a reckoning is coming and when it arrives, they’ll wish it hadn’t.
Millions of people being turfed out of their homes after losing their jobs (and with little chance of gaining another) should be sufficient to set it off.
Spectacular own goal on Getup’s behalf when it comes to timing…
love the caption in the bottom right corner:
Suppoted by Market Forces
Presumably “Market Forces” is an ironically named leftwing advocacy group.
@Archivist
This is who “Market Forces” are – https://www.marketforces.org.au/about-us/ – not what they are.
Cat’s should feel free to contact them to share their thoughts.
I agree, the banks should stop funding the climate change crisis.
No loan money for wind farms, solar panels, carbon capture, carbon farming, electric vehicles or The Greens.
It’s almost like leftists don’t want to let a crisis go to waste.
But seriously TAFKAS, with governments literally shutting down industrial civilization, focussing on GetUp’s theatrics is really missing the forest for the trees.
Indeed.
Yet I have no doubt the Big 4 Chairmen will take their suggestion seriously.
And dunno if it is bad timing. They are keeping their agenda out there. Just so we know, when the virus panic is over, they’ll hit the ground running and climate change will be king again.
Who’s going to stop them?