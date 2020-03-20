John Comnenus: Why Just in Time Supply Chains wont work a Just in Case Environment

We are living in a time of Just in Case. It is useless for Government to say don’t panic. Shutting all your borders for the first time in anyone’s life time smacks of panic – it is literally unprecedented. Government has imposed almost draconian measures Just in Case. You can’t tell people everything is normal when we are seeing measures no one has seen in their lifetimes. We now temporarily live in a Just in Case world. We need to quickly, and temporarily adjust to that reality.

Our grocery supply chains are excellent exemplars Just in Time logistics, which serve us very well in normal times. Just In Time supply chains are extremely efficient, they have minimal redundancy, in the form of excess stocks of groceries sitting in a warehouse just in case, and they have few buffers – they don’t have lots of middlemen sitting between them and their store.

In Non Linear systems a highly efficient connected system is called ‘tightly coupled’. Unfortunately tightly coupled systems are highly vulnerable to be thrown into chaos by small changes that cause massive disruption. A tightly coupled system is one that is very efficient and has little redundancy and few buffers built into it. Think about a train, once one carriage derails through a skip of a couple of centimetres all the other carriages are affected and some can end up tens of metres away from the track. The tight coupling amplifies the small change into a catastrophic outcome.

In Chaos Theory a slight change can be magnified into a huge change through an unchecked positive feedback loop which is what panic buying is. It is a classic example of an unchecked positive feedback loop of a type that is commonly called a self fulfilling prophecy.

Initially some people panic brought toilet paper because they were worried that the shops might run out. This created half full shelves of toilet paper spurring others to panic buy, in effect creating exactly the circumstances the initial panic buyers were worried about.

Seeing toilet paper disappear created panic buying of everything else. This is an unchecked non linear positive feedback loop creating exactly the circumstances people initially feared. The disproportionate, or non linear, outcomes of information feedback loops are a feature of chaos theory.

A Just in Time system cannot respond effectively to Just in Case demand.

Just in time means you get what you need as close to the time you are going to need it as possible. But we are now in a Just in Case world where people want to stockpile at home. Just in time concepts will not work in this environment.

The best solution is to create a buffer in the system and break the just in time supply chain through temporary managed distribution to rebuild redundancy through stock regeneration at the warehouse.

This can be done through online shopping where the big chains can effectively ensure people have access to enough to stop people panicking, and still let people buy what they think they need including the ability to slowly build up their home stockpile. Chains could allocate one delivery per household per week with a maximum of say 100 items whilst capping high demand items like toilet paper and hand sanitiser. As more stock items are removed from restricted supply lists, calm will return. The non major retailers should support this by delivering in store shopping and applying strict limits to say no more than 10 items per shopper per day except for pensioners who should be allowed to buy up to 30 items per day.

Such measures would immediately stop the panic buying, stop people fighting in the aisles of supermarkets which feeds the panic. It would slow down buying, giving the larger chains item to replenish stock and allow us to gradually return to normal as the distribution situation improves with respect to toilet paper, meat and sanitary products. This uses time And online shopping as a buffer that will allow the system to rebuild their stock holding or redundancy in the grocery system.

Relying more heavily on online shopping is also better for social distancing and better for virus control. Limiting shoppers in non majors will also likely decrease the time and the contact in these shops which is also good for virus control.

In short just in time is a great concept for normal times. We don’t live in normal times, we live in ‘just in case’ times. The grocers and government need to temporarily change their mindset to better service their customers.

Scott Morrison should Urgently call all the grocers to develop a temporal and voluntary Just in Case supply chain plan of action to be implemented immediately but temporarily til calm is restored and we can transition back to efficient just in time shopping.