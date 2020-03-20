John Comnenus: Why Just in Time Supply Chains wont work a Just in Case Environment

We are living in a time of Just in Case. It is useless for Government to say don’t panic. Shutting all your borders for the first time in anyone’s life time smacks of panic – it is literally unprecedented. Government has imposed almost draconian measures Just in Case. You can’t tell people everything is normal when we are seeing measures no one has seen in their lifetimes. We now temporarily live in a Just in Case world. We need to quickly, and temporarily adjust to that reality.
Our grocery supply chains are excellent exemplars Just in Time logistics, which serve us very well in normal times. Just In Time supply chains are extremely efficient, they have minimal redundancy, in the form of excess stocks of groceries sitting in a warehouse just in case, and they have few buffers – they don’t have lots of middlemen sitting between them and their store.
In Non Linear systems a highly efficient connected system is called ‘tightly coupled’. Unfortunately tightly coupled systems are highly vulnerable to be thrown into chaos by small changes that cause massive disruption. A tightly coupled system is one that is very efficient and has little redundancy and few buffers built into it. Think about a train, once one carriage derails through a skip of a couple of centimetres all the other carriages are affected and some can end up tens of metres away from the track. The tight coupling amplifies the small change into a catastrophic outcome.
In Chaos Theory a slight change can be magnified into a huge change through an unchecked positive feedback loop which is what panic buying is. It is a classic example of an unchecked positive feedback loop of a type that is commonly called a self fulfilling prophecy.
Initially some people panic brought toilet paper because they were worried that the shops might run out. This created half full shelves of toilet paper spurring others to panic buy, in effect creating exactly the circumstances the initial panic buyers were worried about.
Seeing toilet paper disappear created panic buying of everything else. This is an unchecked non linear positive feedback loop creating exactly the circumstances people initially feared. The disproportionate, or non linear, outcomes of information feedback loops are a feature of chaos theory.
A Just in Time system cannot respond effectively to Just in Case demand.
Just in time means you get what you need as close to the time you are going to need it as possible. But we are now in a Just in Case world where people want to stockpile at home. Just in time concepts will not work in this environment.
The best solution is to create a buffer in the system and break the just in time supply chain through temporary managed distribution to rebuild redundancy through stock regeneration at the warehouse.
This can be done through online shopping where the big chains can effectively ensure people have access to enough to stop people panicking, and still let people buy what they think they need including the ability to slowly build up their home stockpile. Chains could allocate one delivery per household per week with a maximum of say 100 items whilst capping high demand items like toilet paper and hand sanitiser. As more stock items are removed from restricted supply lists, calm will return. The non major retailers should support this by delivering in store shopping and applying strict limits to say no more than 10 items per shopper per day except for pensioners who should be allowed to buy up to 30 items per day.
Such measures would immediately stop the panic buying, stop people fighting in the aisles of supermarkets which feeds the panic. It would slow down buying, giving the larger chains item to replenish stock and allow us to gradually return to normal as the distribution situation improves with respect to toilet paper, meat and sanitary products. This uses time And online shopping as a buffer that will allow the system to rebuild their stock holding or redundancy in the grocery system.
Relying more heavily on online shopping is also better for social distancing and better for virus control. Limiting shoppers in non majors will also likely decrease the time and the contact in these shops which is also good for virus control.
In short just in time is a great concept for normal times. We don’t live in normal times, we live in ‘just in case’ times. The grocers and government need to temporarily change their mindset to better service their customers.
Scott Morrison should Urgently call all the grocers to develop a temporal and voluntary Just in Case supply chain plan of action to be implemented immediately but temporarily til calm is restored and we can transition back to efficient just in time shopping.
‘Just in case’ is free enterprise at its most efficient. To do otherwise would be to emulate inefficient government processes.
Online grocery shopping? Bwahaha
Did you mean “temporal and voluntary” (puzzling expression) or “temporary and voluntary” (something I can heartily agree with, AS LONG AS it does not require the enacting of any legislation or regulations, which is what I hope you mean by the voluntary part).
Specific Retail Food Shortages Will Not Soon Improve, But the Overall Food Supply Chain is Very Strong
We are entering into phase-3 of the supply-chain distribution shortages within the retail food sector. Phase-1 was immediate impact. Phase-2 was the spread to the warehouse and distribution. Phase-3 impacts are further upstream, processing & suppliers.
The Food Production Chain
The current shelf-stock shortages are not soon to reconcile; however, the shortages are still in the regional phase. Meaning there is a big difference in the availability of products depending on the type of distribution network, and the specific retailers, in your area.
The ‘spider-spread effect’ happens when large metropolitan chains, serving large urban and megalopolis areas (1 million+ residents in 50 mile radius), reach a critical shortage in their supply network; and those residents then drive distances to locate their needs. This is going on now across the country as regional supply chains try to keep up with demand.
Most consumers are not aware that food consumption in the U.S. is now a 50/50 sector. Approximately 50% of all food was consumed “outside the home” (or food away from home), and 50% of all food consumed was food “inside the home” (grocery shoppers).
Food outside the home includes restaurants, fast-food locales, schools, corporate cafeterias, university lunchrooms, manufacturing cafeterias, hotels, food trucks, park and amusement food sellers, and many more. Many of those venues are not thought about when people evaluate the overall food delivery system. This network was approximately 50 percent of all consumption on a daily basis.
The ‘food away from home’ sector has its own supply chain. Very few restaurants and venues (cited above) purchase food products from retail grocery outlets. As a result of the coronavirus mitigation effort the ‘outside the home’ sector has been reduced by half of normal food delivery operation, possibly more. However, people still need to eat.
That means retail food outlets, grocers, are seeing sales increases of 25 to 50 percent, depending on the area. This, along with some panic shopping, is the reason why supermarkets are overwhelmed and their supply chain is out of stock on many items.
There is enough food capacity in the overall food supply chain, and no-one should worry about the U.S. ever running out of the ability to feed itself. But the supply chain is based on two segments: food at home and food away from home.
Sorry, yes temporary and voluntary = no need for legislation
Just in time is efficient, Just in case is effective. Often efficiency is also effective. Sometimes, efficiency does not result in effectiveness. We are at such a time, which is an unusual and temporary situation.
If it wasnt such a windfall bit of luck for the supermarkets…every day is like christmas week…yeh, the supermarkets would put in place supply chain support procedures…as if…every night these managers pray for the continued attack by these cash paying locusts.
We normally online shop groceries. This is just about impossible at present. Lead times are ridiculous.
There is an assumption in this that this is purely domestic issue when there is a fair bit of evidence that the trigger was profit driven from the get go, in much the same way the baby formula buying frenzy was.
How to get rid of the daigou factor?
I think without that we would see normality return pretty soon.
If everyone was forced onto online shopping, the system would collapse. And that doesn’t include the spoiled food that eventually might get delivered to the ‘lucky’ few.
Groceries are delivered in the most efficient and effective manner possible. Vegetables, for example, need to be delivered very soon after picking, or then frozen, else they will go off. That’s why there is so much concern about our disappearing market gardens that used to surround the outer suburbs.
The supermarket system is possibly the best system by which to supply groceries to the hungering hordes. The problem we have is panic buying. If no one had panic, it would be business as normal.
Relying more heavily on online shopping is also better for social distancing and better for virus control.
Folk in self-isolation cannot access it via Coles or Woolworths.
The logistics just aren’t capable of serving even the small number of people in isolation at the moment, let alone the general population as well.
Qld Health is trying to organise emergency food packages for those isolated in their homes.
I imagine churches etc. are doing similar for their members in need.
Why not use Uber drivers and re role supermarkets as distribution hubs for local deliveries. I doubt there would be much spoilage – the problem isn’t lack of demand, it is the inability of demand to keep up with supply. Hence mange demand until supply and distribution catch up
Also there would still be in store shopping but in a limited way.
Meat is in short supply right now, did not check toilet paper but Coles Neutral Bay had plenty of our other essentials at noon today – heaps of rice and tinned fish, fruit and vegetables, milk, bananas and nuts.
It’s one thing to have pizza or Chinese (the non-virus type) home delivered by one supplier covering a small area, but to to attempt to deliver the endless options of groceries people buy to the entire populace (don’t forget someone has to take the orders, send them to picking, be picked, be packaged, be addressed, be sorted for the most efficient delivery process, be picked up, be delivered), would be impossible.
And how do you work it out when one buyer wants 50 different items and the other wants two?
Maybe scientists should start working on replicators for home use and cut our the entire middleman process.
Seems you are replacing shoppers with pickers and drivers with a much bigger and chaotic lag between demand and supply.
Strict rationing and policing of supply to reasonable personal use only would end this quick smart.
My solution is to use the limited and boring stuff I have on hand, supplemented by forays to the servo for bread and milk and some take away until the music stops
The bottle shop four doors away is holding up well but that is wasted because we hardly drink.
OT had breakfast with Stephen Hicks this morning, very good! That was before the 10 o’clock liberal/conservative coffee group, that was good as well although the 80+ and 90+ members did not turn up. Very quiet in the hotel where Stephen is staying and very few people in the coffee shop compared with last week. Modest numbers in Coles.
The non major retailers should support this by delivering in store shopping and applying strict limits to say no more than 10 items per shopper per day except for pensioners who should be allowed to buy up to 30 items per day.
What a wonderful idea, well it would be if every one lived just around the corner from their local super market. There is no provision suggested for those of us who are somewhat further away, & shop only weekly, or like me, fortnightly.
Perhaps our guest author could go back to the drawing board, & come up with a complete plan, rather than this bit of rushed plan.
Imagine the disruption if we had another Carrington Event
bemused
#3365743, posted on March 20, 2020 at 3:15 pm
Maybe scientists should start working on replicators for home use and cut our the entire middleman process.
We will get “replicators” that turn sludge, meal worms, pond scum etc into “food”.
You’ve just described my cooking, but perhaps in the reverse order.