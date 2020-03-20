Mayor of Baltimore pleads for calm

Posted on 7:26 pm, March 20, 2020 by Rafe Champion

“Please stop shooting each other …we need the hospital beds  for Coronavirus.”

Liberty Quote  –  The national budget must be balanced. The public debt must be reduced; the arrogance of the authorities must be moderated and controlled. Payments to foreign governments must be reduced. If the nation doesn’t want to go bankrupt, people must again learn to work, instead of living on public assistance.

— Marcus Tullius Cicero

 

This entry was posted in American politics, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Mayor of Baltimore pleads for calm

  1. Fisky
    #3366219, posted on March 20, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    Payments to foreign governments??? That does not sound right at all. I bet the quote is bogus.

  2. Professor Fred Leni
    #3366238, posted on March 20, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    Its from Monty Python isnt it, ? the mayor o[is taking the mickey ?
    /

  3. Scott Osmond
    #3366269, posted on March 20, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    And the last republican mayor left office in Baltimore when? People are stupid. If they weren’t they would realize that electing lefties in the first place never ends well let alone leaving them in power for decades.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.