The future of money and trade

Posted on 8:56 am, March 20, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

 

Early version of the paper is here.

As blockchain technology is adopted into modern economies, the underlying institutional protocols will evolve. In this paper, we set out the reasoning behind how this will likely take us to an economy beyond both money and money prices. Money facilitates human-human exchange in the presence of cognitive limitations. However, in the near future personal artificially intelligent machine agents will be able to conduct exchanges with a matrix of liquid digital assets (such as cryptocurrencies). We call this process high frequency bartering. The existence of markets without money presents complex public policy challenges around privacy and taxation.

2 Responses to The future of money and trade

  1. stackja
    #3365224, posted on March 20, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Fat fingers on keyboards allowed for?

  2. Sinclair Davidson
    #3365231, posted on March 20, 2020 at 9:12 am

    No fat fingers in this story – rogue AI maybe.

