A parallel political universe

Up to 3200 anti-Trump emails from my mate in California – a record fifteen new ones today so he must be in lock-down. He should be in lock-up, since protection from the mad used to be one of the roles of government. Instead, they just joined the Democratic Party. I have been collecting them since I was thinking of publishing the list when it began. But there are now too many. I open around one in ten, usually filled with what I already know from The Age and Financial Review. However today was special. Much too long to read unless you really want to enter into a parallel universe: The President Is Winning His War on American Institutions subtitled “How Trump is destroying the civil service and bending the government to his will”. A good-news story, at last, I thought. Instead it begins:
When Donald Trump came into office, there was a sense that he would be outmatched by the vast government he had just inherited.
The new president was impetuous, bottomlessly ignorant, almost chemically inattentive, while the bureaucrats were seasoned, shrewd, protective of themselves and their institutions. They knew where the levers of power lay and how to use them or prevent the president from doing so. Trump’s White House was chaotic and vicious, unlike anything in American history, but it didn’t really matter as long as “the adults” were there to wait out the president’s impulses and deflect his worst ideas and discreetly pocket destructive orders lying around on his desk.
After three years, the adults have all left the room—saying just about nothing on their way out to alert the country to the peril—while Trump is still there.
The heroes here described are better known as The Deep State. Here McCabe and Comey – the very fellows who tried to sabotage the 2016 election on behalf of Obama, along with plenty of others – are the ones who have been cast aside while valiantly defending Constitutional order. Trump, by trying to govern according to the principles on which he was elected, is the villain.
It’s the weekend, and if you are not game to go to the local cafe (or you cold print this out, of course, you could do worse than to re-discover anew just how insane the left really is.
The only answer to Gramscian stacking of public sector jobs (which Obama and Holder very carefully set out to do from the start) is to make the Public Service as small as possible.
Outsourcing everything to the private sector is a good idea, because when a Republican Prez comes in all he has to do is cancel the contract and get a different private mob in to do the job. That saves on the time-wasting whack-a-mole effort that the Trump Administration has had to do to winkle out seditious Obama holdovers.
ScoMo take note. The guys in the SES are not your friends or allies.
If you read the article, it’s interesting that they lay out that corruption had been growing for years – decades – yet it is the one who is trying to reign it in that is “corrupt”. The one that wanted to drain the swamp, campaigned on it, won on it, is to be opposed by hook or by crook to “preserve the institutions” that they just finished saying had been corrupted over decades.
These people – the deep state – are so far removed from ordinary people, so bent on obtaining a fortune at the peoples expense, that they really believe there is a whole lot worth “saving” – mostly ways to enrich themselves. Is it in any way surprising they are Democrat supporters? Is it in any way surprising that they resist the reduction of their own power?
It’s actually the leftist endgame: a propaganda campaign that is so furious and relentless it not only convinces its human targets that black is white, up is down and in is out, it ends up convincing the people running the campaign that its assertions are indeed facts.
The end result of the 2016 election is that half of American voters were astonished when it happened because they had been told by the mainstream media that Trump’s victory was impossible.
Because there are so many people who desperately want to believe their imagined reality, the 2020 election will again be a shocker as the polls will say it’s impossible just like 2016.
You’d think they’d be getting sick of hoodwinking themselves, but that underestimates the childish hyper-moralism that drives their insane political ideology. They honestly believe that, like a fairytale, whatever they wish for must come true.