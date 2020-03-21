Go to the mattresses but don’t pretend we can stay there

THE Corleone family shut down its enterprises while dealing with the Barzinis. “I hate that Goddamn Barzini. In six months’ time there won’t be nothin’ left to build on,” Clemenza protested to family patriarch Vito. Things turned out alright for the Corleones – in that battle at least; the eradication of their enemy was definitive. It’s a shame hefty Clemenza isn’t around to sit on the dreaded corona-curve Western states are now endeavouring to flatten with a shutdown whose victory-point is not stated and whose cost is outlandish. The Wall Street Journal notes that a standard recession might result in a deadweight loss to the US economy of five percent of national output in a year. “In this case we may lose that much, or twice as much, in a month.” Unemployment at the end of that month will be measured not in tens of thousands but millions. After six months, the United States and other countries will be in the Clemenza zone with nothing left to build on. Before a vaccine for the Chinese virus is formulated and distributed worldwide, governments will have to level with people: an epidemiological hit is a price that has to be paid for life as they know it to continue.

Two people died of coronavirus in America this week, bringing the national fatalities total to 150. According to the CDC, 130 Americans die of opioid abuse every day. That’s 4000+ per month or the entire population of Port Macquarie – 48,000 – every year. If the key argument for an endless war on a bell curve is hospital resources, a national emergency should have been declared to counter this drugs menace a long time ago. Now, some people make a moral distinction between medical crises arising from infection and those arising from choice. You can’t ‘catch’ opioid addiction, that’s true, but this is a moot point. Nobody is suggesting these patients – for patients they become – not be treated. Between 2009 and 2015, there were 22,783,628 admissions in the US for opiod overdose; of those, 4,145,068 required ICU care. (Source: Annals of the American Thoracic Society). It can be objected – reasonably – that while these statistics may demonstrate cultural and political hypocrisy about the meaning and implications of crisis, they also demonstrate why American hospitals have no room for a runaway pandemic. Both readings are true. If the US economy is shuttered at local, state and national levels for too long, however, a meta-pandemic will make either argument academic. John Hinderaker:

Here is a prediction: the deaths of Americans caused by the Wuhan flu bug will be dwarfed by the suicides committed by people whose life’s savings have been wiped out, whose businesses have been bankrupted, whose jobs have been lost, and whose prospects have been blighted by the insane overreaction we now see from our governments.



Less often discussed in recent weeks but crucially important is liberty. Taking our leave of America and turning now to Australia, governments here are issuing all sorts of proclamations of questionable legal legitimacy as if their principals were a Committee of Public Safety. NSW Police Minister David Elliott today shut down Bondi beach because many more than 500 people – mostly young – were gathered there. The arrogant Mr Elliott says he might shut down beaches elsewhere throughout the state if it suits him. Politicians and the ‘authorities’ are in a daily virtue auction where the more draconian the measures, the more in-charge they feel. About six people will perish on our roads this weekend. Should driving be banned? If not, why not? What would police have done today had those hundreds of beach-goers refused to move? Shoot them? From the peanut gallery comes the old question: if sacrificing some freedom will save lives, it’s worth it – isn’t it? No.