Love or cruelty?

Posted on 9:01 pm, March 21, 2020 by currencylad

The would-be First Lady again intervenes to cover for one of her husband’s senior blank moments:

  1. Zatara
    #3368145, posted on March 21, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    I’ve been saying it since he announced his candidacy, anyone who encouraged him is just cruel.

  2. Zatara
    #3368151, posted on March 21, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    The thing to consider now is what is on the Dem party’s mind?

    They obviously know he’s a non-player in this race so what’s their plan?

    No, embedding a vice-pres of their choice isn’t an answer. He’d never get elected so they would never see this inside of the White House.

  3. mem
    #3368177, posted on March 21, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Zatara
    #3368151, posted on March 21, 2020 at 9:41 pm
    The thing to consider now is what is on the Dem party’s mind?

    Whatever it is will not be very nice. Maybe Hillary to the rescue? Or even Michelle O.

