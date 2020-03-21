Love or cruelty?

The would-be First Lady again intervenes to cover for one of her husband’s senior blank moments:
Jill Biden is emerging as a real villain in this campaign. How can she keep doing this to her husband?pic.twitter.com/wzNhKFQvWT
— Plain Ol' Johnny Graz (@jvgraz) March 18, 2020
I’ve been saying it since he announced his candidacy, anyone who encouraged him is just cruel.
The thing to consider now is what is on the Dem party’s mind?
They obviously know he’s a non-player in this race so what’s their plan?
No, embedding a vice-pres of their choice isn’t an answer. He’d never get elected so they would never see this inside of the White House.
Whatever it is will not be very nice. Maybe Hillary to the rescue? Or even Michelle O.