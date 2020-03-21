Love or cruelty?

Non-payers of taxes are increasingly productive citizens. Smugglers, pedlars of drugs, young women from families weakened by the welfare state, and other long-familiar categories, may be increasing. But non-payers of taxes outnumber them as typically self-respecting men and women supplementing taxed earnings by evening, week-end or spare-time services in domestic, secretarial, research work, or sitting with the sick, the old or the young, some paid in cash or by swapping skills and spare time.

— Arthur Seldon