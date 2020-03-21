Liberty Quote
A society that gets rid of all its troublemakers goes downhill.— Robert Heinlein
-
-
Open Forum: March 21, 2020
1
First 🙂
First?
Ok guys enough of the social distancing !
Bugger
Goeie aand vir almal op die kat, en u baie goeie gesondheid.
Is there a virus somewhere?
If there is, I hope somebody’s going to tell us what to do.
Standard Facebook post these days:
“Xavier and I are keeping the kids home from school and isolating. We’re not shaming those that aren’t as fortunate as us. We both have amazing jobs and support. It’s hard, but we are still walking to the park and getting coffee, so it’s making it bearable. We’ll get through this together. They need to shut the schools. Flatten the curve.”
Patients in northern Italy wear bubble-like apparatus on their heads to help with their breathing
‘“Xavier and I are keeping the kids home from school and isolating. We’re not shaming those that aren’t as fortunate as us. We both have amazing jobs and support. It’s hard, but we are still walking to the park and getting coffee, so it’s making it bearable. We’ll get through this together. They need to shut the schools. Flatten the curve.”’
Translated:
‘Xavier and I are a pair of fuckwits who instead of posting images of our morning tea, now spend our time loudly and publicly proclaiming how noble and self-sacrificial we are for the greater good of our fellow men in the face of mild discomfort.’
Are all these fuxkers who are isolating planning on doing this for 12 months? Because that’s how long Pooh Flu will be here.
Not a bad idea. The Normals can then get on with it.
A video a pal sent me reckons the virus didn’t come Italy from Chinese workers or at least never mentioned them. It tells thee story that Spain is likely to be the culprit. The reason goes something like this. Spain has a number of large tourist attracting gatherings in Feb and the government remained quiet when the first case appeared in Valencia as Valencia was a big hub for this tourist attraction. A large number of Northern Italians were in Spain for the festivities. I’m not sure it sounds plausible though because Spain should be higher up the curve than Italy.
However, add Spain to the list of keeping this stuff quiet.
Like bubble boy in Seinfeld
Anyone who stays home because they pulled kids out of school against advice should be sacked and their jobs given to one of the people who lost their job because of the sacking.
…because of the virus. Gah. Too tired.
No. Pooh Flu arrived with all the Wuhanese workers.
That is not for dispute.
Italy is such a basket case. The EU will not survive this crisis.
Porterloo also owns a pair of jackboots and a long , black leather coat?
Well those will come in handy when it all officially goes mad max on us.
Yep. Trump shutting the border to China saved them.
This faux disaster needs to be rethought.
19?
Tweet of the week from a British female far left politician. It’s hard to rate the stupid factor on this one.
Adam, why aren’t you at work?
Because I am home sick with the flu. Awful timing, they all think I have the plague.
I gotta be smart about this fake crisis. There are so many handouts on offer and I am going to take them all.
Remind me to be sober on Monday. Pay day is coming.
How do you know it’s the flu?
Bullshit. First of all, trump has never shut down the border to China (actually The USA has no border with China). All it did is ban foreigners from entering the US if they spent any time in China in the last 14 days. They allowed US citizens in from China, no problem. They also allowed anyone from counties that welcomed Chinese arrivals. That’s how they got their infection and now it is too late. They will have millions infected and many many deaths
Both the US and Australia should have banned foreign citizens arriving from any country, at least once they saw that many counties (exhibit 1: Italy) refused to ban arrivals from China.
And they should have imposed as strict 14 day quarantine on own citizens arriving from anywhere, with the strictest enforcement.
Instead they waited until the country was infested before doing this and more. But it is too late and probably also too little. Once we have so many infections, the best way is total lockdown Wuhan style. Why not?
,
Next door neighbor is a doctor. Told me that symptoms don’t match with the Pooh Flu.
Apologies if someone has posted this before. Chris Friel on The final piece of the puzzle in the Pell case (https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/264345837/the-final-piece-of-the-puzzle-in-the-pell-case):
No JC, I don’t pay staff who are on unauthorised leave. It’s called an employment contract.
There’s the Pay-as-you-go 50% rebate for the entire first half. There’s also the 150K limit for capital investment write off, which my stupid cousin is pushing for the family business. What other goodies are there?
No one yet answered my mean question. China has managed to largely beat the virus in 2 months. Why our authorities are taking 6 months ?
Porterloo
Parents will decide what’s best for their kids in this current situation. Not the State, not the school and most certainly not you expressing blusterous outrage on a blogsite. What these parents decide with their employer is also none of your fucking business. STFU and stop being the house clown
First of all we only began to hear about the China bug in late January when China could no longer keep the cat in the bag. Our start date is not the same as China and we also tend not to weld people in their homes.
Boris, China has done no such thing at all unless you believe CCP propaganda.
Japan is the interesting one for me. Same demos as Italy but escaped without doing anything draconian at all.
LOLz
Trump is wrong ? How can god be wrong? Trump was provoked into action by hostile media? Trump hates the media and usually does the exact opposite.