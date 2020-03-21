Open Forum: March 21, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, March 21, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
36 Responses to Open Forum: March 21, 2020

  4. BrettW
    #3366543, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Ok guys enough of the social distancing !

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3366545, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Goeie aand vir almal op die kat, en u baie goeie gesondheid.

  7. Knuckle Dragger
    #3366547, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:05 am

    Is there a virus somewhere?

    If there is, I hope somebody’s going to tell us what to do.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #3366548, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Standard Facebook post these days:

    “Xavier and I are keeping the kids home from school and isolating. We’re not shaming those that aren’t as fortunate as us. We both have amazing jobs and support. It’s hard, but we are still walking to the park and getting coffee, so it’s making it bearable. We’ll get through this together. They need to shut the schools. Flatten the curve.”

  10. Knuckle Dragger
    #3366551, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:20 am

    ‘“Xavier and I are keeping the kids home from school and isolating. We’re not shaming those that aren’t as fortunate as us. We both have amazing jobs and support. It’s hard, but we are still walking to the park and getting coffee, so it’s making it bearable. We’ll get through this together. They need to shut the schools. Flatten the curve.”’

    Translated:

    ‘Xavier and I are a pair of fuckwits who instead of posting images of our morning tea, now spend our time loudly and publicly proclaiming how noble and self-sacrificial we are for the greater good of our fellow men in the face of mild discomfort.’

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #3366552, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Are all these fuxkers who are isolating planning on doing this for 12 months? Because that’s how long Pooh Flu will be here.

    Not a bad idea. The Normals can then get on with it.

  12. JC
    #3366553, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:23 am

    A video a pal sent me reckons the virus didn’t come Italy from Chinese workers or at least never mentioned them. It tells thee story that Spain is likely to be the culprit. The reason goes something like this. Spain has a number of large tourist attracting gatherings in Feb and the government remained quiet when the first case appeared in Valencia as Valencia was a big hub for this tourist attraction. A large number of Northern Italians were in Spain for the festivities. I’m not sure it sounds plausible though because Spain should be higher up the curve than Italy.

    However, add Spain to the list of keeping this stuff quiet.

  13. JC
    #3366555, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Patients in northern Italy wear bubble-like apparatus on their heads to help with their breathing

    Like bubble boy in Seinfeld

  14. Porter
    #3366557, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Anyone who stays home because they pulled kids out of school against advice should be sacked and their jobs given to one of the people who lost their job because of the sacking.

  15. Porter
    #3366558, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:27 am

    …because of the virus. Gah. Too tired.

  16. Infidel Tiger
    #3366559, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:30 am

    No. Pooh Flu arrived with all the Wuhanese workers.

    That is not for dispute.

    Italy is such a basket case. The EU will not survive this crisis.

  17. JC
    #3366560, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:31 am

    given to one of the people who lost their job because of the sacking.

    Porterloo also owns a pair of jackboots and a long , black leather coat?

  18. Adam
    #3366561, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Porterloo also owns a pair of jackboots and a long , black leather coat?

    Well those will come in handy when it all officially goes mad max on us.

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #3366562, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Jordan Schachtel
    @JordanSchachtel
    ·
    40m
    The COVID-19 doomsday projections, used to lockdown USA on a fed & state level, are wrong. They didn’t pan out. The global math tells us a very different story. States are shutting down based on myths. The total isolation strategy is crushing the economy & it is not necessary.

    Yep. Trump shutting the border to China saved them.

    This faux disaster needs to be rethought.

  22. JC
    #3366567, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Adam, why aren’t you at work?

  23. Adam
    #3366568, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:42 am

    Because I am home sick with the flu. Awful timing, they all think I have the plague.

  24. Infidel Tiger
    #3366569, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:43 am

    I gotta be smart about this fake crisis. There are so many handouts on offer and I am going to take them all.

    Remind me to be sober on Monday. Pay day is coming.

  25. JC
    #3366570, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:43 am

    How do you know it’s the flu?

  26. Boris
    #3366571, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:44 am

    Yep. Trump shutting the border to China saved them.

    Bullshit. First of all, trump has never shut down the border to China (actually The USA has no border with China). All it did is ban foreigners from entering the US if they spent any time in China in the last 14 days. They allowed US citizens in from China, no problem. They also allowed anyone from counties that welcomed Chinese arrivals. That’s how they got their infection and now it is too late. They will have millions infected and many many deaths

    Both the US and Australia should have banned foreign citizens arriving from any country, at least once they saw that many counties (exhibit 1: Italy) refused to ban arrivals from China.

    And they should have imposed as strict 14 day quarantine on own citizens arriving from anywhere, with the strictest enforcement.

    Instead they waited until the country was infested before doing this and more. But it is too late and probably also too little. Once we have so many infections, the best way is total lockdown Wuhan style. Why not?
    ,

  27. Adam
    #3366572, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:45 am

    How do you know it’s the flu?

    Next door neighbor is a doctor. Told me that symptoms don’t match with the Pooh Flu.

  28. Porter
    #3366573, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Apologies if someone has posted this before. Chris Friel on The final piece of the puzzle in the Pell case (https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/264345837/the-final-piece-of-the-puzzle-in-the-pell-case):

    It is this cat that Judd lets out of the bag. Despite having the best of coaches at her right, and despite referencing only what was in the public domain, Judd’s disclosure damages her own case irreparably. For ever so innocuously, she has let it slip: We entered the room and noticed to the left of us as we entered there was a wood panelled area resembling a storage kitchenette kind of thing. The complainant noticed the furniture of the future!

    Judd’s, “Now, just in terms of the evidence to do with the layout and how he got that so right,” bounces back, “Now, just in terms of the evidence to do with the layout and how he got that so right.” I mean, the real problem for the Crown is not that the complainant knew so little but that he knew so much. How could he speak about the post-2004 sinks unless he had paid a recent visit or been recently coached?

  29. Porter
    #3366574, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Porterloo also owns a pair of jackboots and a long , black leather coat?

    No JC, I don’t pay staff who are on unauthorised leave. It’s called an employment contract.

  30. JC
    #3366575, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:47 am

    I gotta be smart about this fake crisis. There are so many handouts on offer and I am going to take them all.

    Remind me to be sober on Monday. Pay day is coming.

    There’s the Pay-as-you-go 50% rebate for the entire first half. There’s also the 150K limit for capital investment write off, which my stupid cousin is pushing for the family business. What other goodies are there?

  31. Boris
    #3366576, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:47 am

    No one yet answered my mean question. China has managed to largely beat the virus in 2 months. Why our authorities are taking 6 months ?

  32. JC
    #3366577, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Porterloo

    Parents will decide what’s best for their kids in this current situation. Not the State, not the school and most certainly not you expressing blusterous outrage on a blogsite. What these parents decide with their employer is also none of your fucking business. STFU and stop being the house clown

  33. JC
    #3366578, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:49 am

    No one yet answered my mean question. China has managed to largely beat the virus in 2 months. Why our authorities are taking 6 months ?

    First of all we only began to hear about the China bug in late January when China could no longer keep the cat in the bag. Our start date is not the same as China and we also tend not to weld people in their homes.

  34. Infidel Tiger
    #3366579, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:51 am

    Boris, China has done no such thing at all unless you believe CCP propaganda.

    Japan is the interesting one for me. Same demos as Italy but escaped without doing anything draconian at all.

  35. MatrixTransform
    #3366580, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:51 am

    an employment contract.

    LOLz

  36. Boris
    #3366582, posted on March 21, 2020 at 12:52 am

    The COVID-19 doomsday projections, used to lockdown USA on a fed & state level, are wrong.

    Trump is wrong ? How can god be wrong? Trump was provoked into action by hostile media? Trump hates the media and usually does the exact opposite.

