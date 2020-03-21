PRC Spokesman Missing In Action

Australia faces the prospect of a lasting “cold peace” with China that will be marked by bullying and belligerence, former prime minister Tony Abbott has warned amid an escalating domestic debate on how to respond to the rising superpower.

Mr Abbott urged the Australian government to work harder on ties with allies including Japan and the “democratic superpower” of India as the best way to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific while China remains a one-party communist state.

The highly critical analysis, made in a speech to the India Foundation in New Delhi, contrasts with a warning from former prime minister Paul Keating on Monday against “pious belchings” from those attacking China when Australia’s long-term interest lay in working more closely with a vital partner…

Mr Abbott argued China had been “carefully cultivated” by all governments and “assiduously fostered” by all Australian prime ministers over three decades but it was time to be “very cautious” about the engagement…

Mr Abbott argued for strong trade with China to ensure it has food and resource security but warn against closer ties in other areas.

“We should be very cautious about the kind of technical engagement that leaves us relatively weaker and China relatively stronger,” he says.