PRC Spokesman Missing In Action

– Paul Keating on China’s coronavirus pandemic
No matter. Let’s go to the recent record – November, 2019 – and see who does and who doesn’t have a clue …
‘Cold peace’: Tony Abbott, Paul Keating at odds over approach to China.
Australia faces the prospect of a lasting “cold peace” with China that will be marked by bullying and belligerence, former prime minister Tony Abbott has warned amid an escalating domestic debate on how to respond to the rising superpower.
Mr Abbott urged the Australian government to work harder on ties with allies including Japan and the “democratic superpower” of India as the best way to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific while China remains a one-party communist state.
The highly critical analysis, made in a speech to the India Foundation in New Delhi, contrasts with a warning from former prime minister Paul Keating on Monday against “pious belchings” from those attacking China when Australia’s long-term interest lay in working more closely with a vital partner…
Mr Abbott argued China had been “carefully cultivated” by all governments and “assiduously fostered” by all Australian prime ministers over three decades but it was time to be “very cautious” about the engagement…
Mr Abbott argued for strong trade with China to ensure it has food and resource security but warn against closer ties in other areas.
“We should be very cautious about the kind of technical engagement that leaves us relatively weaker and China relatively stronger,” he says.
Last November – at a strategic forum organised by leadership mastermind Paul Kelly’s newspaper – Keating sided with Beijing against the Australian media and the country’s security officials (whose liquidation he had earlier advocated). The former Labor prime minister dismissed the fact that China is a homicidal police state by saying we were on Stalin’s in World War II. The Australian newspaper’s now Trump-critical principals took in the loyalist China Development Bank adviser’s every word with reverence. No, China’s rise isn’t inevitable – as Keating claimed. Its fall is inevitable. Anything Australia can do to expedite that we should.
Mao beloved by the Left. Why support Maoists today?
Whoever thought of stoking up Communist Chi na would keep it relatively benign?
We’re like aphids being sucked dry by a mega ant swarm.
I have no idea why my comment went into moderation.
This moderatory regime is ridiculous.
Seriously, a post that mentions billiard [email protected] will be moderated while one calling for mandatory castration of all men slips past the gates and onto your monitor without any problems.