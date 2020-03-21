While we were on Stalin’s side in WW2…

Currency Lad reported that Paul Keating said that we were on Stalin’s side in World War II to justify being cosy with communist China today. Certainly we were both fighting Hitler but only because Hitler turned on his “ally” after he fully occupied the continental mainland, apart from Spain where Franco saved our bacon by remaining neutral. Up to that time the communist-led trade unions in Australia supported Stalin’s national socialist ally.
Hal Colebatch told the story about the trade unionists vs the allied war effort.
Between 1939 and 1945 virtually every major Australian warship, including at different times its entire force of cruisers, was targeted by strikes, go-slows and sabotage. Australian soldiers operating in New Guinea and the Pacific Islands went without food, radio equipment and munitions, and Australian warships sailed to and from combat zones without ammunition, because of strikes at home. Planned rescue missions for Australian prisoners-of-war in Borneo were abandoned because wharf strikes left rescuers without heavy weapons. Officers had to restrain Australian and American troops from killing striking trade unionists.
I thought it stopped when Hitler became an official enemy of the communist people. It started again after the war and Ben Chiffley famously had to send the army to guarantee coal supplies. Just as well we had a Labor PM at the time, imagine if a conservative did something like that!
Not hard to imagine.
UK miners’ strike (1984–85)
She beat the Argies then beat the Commies.
Seems to be a specialty of Labor Prime Ministers – wasn’t it Bob Hawke who used the Royal Australian Air Force to transport domestic passengers, during the 1989 airline pilots strike?
I grew up during WW2 and I well remember what the unions got up to during those years. They acted like mongrel bastards and apart from going on strikes they also looted supplies going to our troops and refused to load ships with essential supplies for our personnel fighting the Japanese. Even though I had not reached my teenage years when the war ended I was fully indoctrinated in hating the trade unions and anyone associated with them. I still loathe them today and that extends to their political arm the Australian Labor Party. No decent person could support those disgraceful traitors because they were prepared to see Australia invaded by the Japanese because it suited their weird political beliefs. The unions don’t stand up for their members because the peanuts that run them are only interested in looking out for themselves. They only want the members money. They are all greedy, untrustworthy and deceitful and have not changed the attitudes and beliefs they held during the days of WW2. A pox on them all.