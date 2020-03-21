While we were on Stalin’s side in WW2…

Currency Lad reported that Paul Keating said that we were on Stalin’s side in World War II to justify being cosy with communist China today. Certainly we were both fighting Hitler but only because Hitler turned on his “ally” after he fully occupied the continental mainland, apart from Spain where Franco saved our bacon by remaining neutral. Up to that time the communist-led trade unions in Australia supported Stalin’s national socialist ally.

Hal Colebatch told the story about the trade unionists vs the allied war effort.

Between 1939 and 1945 virtually every major Australian warship, including at different times its entire force of cruisers, was targeted by strikes, go-slows and sabo­tage. Australian soldiers operating in New Guinea and the Pacific Islands went without food, radio equipment and munitions, and Aus­tralian warships sailed to and from combat zones without ammunition, because of strikes at home. Planned rescue missions for Australian prisoners-of-war in Borneo were abandoned because wharf strikes left rescuers without heavy weapons. Officers had to restrain Australian and American troops from killing striking trade unionists.

I thought it stopped when Hitler became an official enemy of the communist people. It started again after the war and Ben Chiffley famously had to send the army to guarantee coal supplies. Just as well we had a Labor PM at the time, imagine if a conservative did something like that!