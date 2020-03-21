Windwatch for the week starting Saturday 21

To be updated from time to time to minimise clutter on the daily roll.

MIDNIGHT SATURDAY MORNING 12am. Windfleet delivering 10% of demand at 31% of plated capacity. SA mills running at 26% of capacity, generating 560MW and importing 245MW from NSW and Victoria.

7AM. NEM mills running at 13% of capacity and delivering 5% of the very low 19GW demand for electricity. South Australia importing. No solar in the mix yet.

Do you like a hot breakfast or a bracing mug of coffee to start the day? Be thankful for conventional power, especially coal and gas that are lifting 90% of the load right now.Hydro tips in 5%.

10.15 A NEW RECORD? Wind in SE Australia providing 1.6% of demand at 7% of capacity. South Australia importing.

Coming soon Steggall Watch: Talking Turkey on Energy Issues.