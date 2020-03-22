But only when she not coughing

Posted on 10:29 am, March 22, 2020 by currencylad

The American media and the Democrats are colluding eagerly with China to corrupt the 2020 election.

 

7 Responses to But only when she not coughing

  1. notafan
    #3368768, posted on March 22, 2020 at 10:35 am

    So they are.

    Clinton demonstrating, once again, why she is poison.

  2. jupes
    #3368778, posted on March 22, 2020 at 10:44 am

    The hatred of Trump in the US is beyond belief. It’s open insurgency by the Democrats and their allies in the media.

    It’s like the climate change hoax. Just when you think they have got nothing left, they ratchet it up.

  3. thefrollickingmole
    #3368816, posted on March 22, 2020 at 11:08 am

    ‘Illary has secured the rat fucker vote???

  4. Profes7sor Fred Lenin
    #3368817, posted on March 22, 2020 at 11:09 am

    The left sre the worst haters in the world look at Hitler ,Stalin,Mao ,NKorea ,Pol Pot Castro .Guevarra its the nature of the beast
    . Donald Set the dogs on them ,jail the bastards for ever .

  5. Chris M
    #3368860, posted on March 22, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Every country suffering with Chinese virus should immediately officially recognize Taiwan as an independent country. And organise a state visit there.

  6. Caveman
    #3368878, posted on March 22, 2020 at 11:40 am

    The Democrats might be pushing too far this time, an economy on the brink and people dying , it’s not a mirage like climate change or Russian collusion. People see and feel what’s going on.
    Trump may go full Rambo.

  7. Linden
    #3368902, posted on March 22, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Is it so, the Wuhan virus flattens the worlds economy and the Chinese are the only ones that end up profiting from it.

