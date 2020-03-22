Cheer up, things could be worse!

Cheer up TAFKAS!

Yes I know the punchline – “So we cheered up and sure enough things did get worse.”

The cheering news is that we are going to get more emissions because the developing world (absurdly including China for WTO purposes) is going to increase emissions whatever we think about it. Remember the emission transition (you heard it here first)!

The not so good news is that we might make progress on the “zero emissions” front if the recession goes deep and lasts long.

The opportunity of this crisis is to explain a couple of things to everyone who cares about their cost of living, the prospects of a job and the future for their children. First, the choke point problem with RE guarantees that RE will not work and we cannot afford to lose any more hydrocarbon capacity. Second, the subsidies and the mandates for RE are not sustainable with the economy in the pits.

Lunchtime Windwatch Update. Wind providing 10.5% of 23GW in the NEM. Wind is down in SA while demand is down to 800MW and they are exporting 43MW! I suppose it helps although now (2.40) we are using almost 7GW in the Premier State.

RE in total providing 9.4GW that is 39% of NEM demand, exciting for the RE warriors but almost 7 GW of cheaper power could come from black coal if it is allowed to run at capacity and the rest could come from gas if it was allowed to come out of the ground. No amount of RE in the day while the wind is blowing gets over the choke point problem.

Lest we forget. Liberty Quote – The Rudd government and Gillard governments have extremely impressive records. In fact in 2012 we’ve had the second most pages of legislation passed in Commonwealth parliamentary history, and this is despite a supposedly unworkable hung parliament. … Both Rudd and Gillard are good communicators. Rudd was an excellent communicator with the public and Gillard was better within the parliament and caucus. — Bronwyn Hinz