Give me liberty, or give me death

Attributed to Patrick Henry in 1775, liberty – including the right of free assembly – has always been a treasured and is critical to a free society. Benjamin Franklin rightly said that
They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.
Yet here we are, with the most draconian restrictions placed upon Australian citizens in history. Yesterday the Government told us that indoor assemblies were fine as long as each person had 4 square metres of space. Tomorrow they are banned – no restaurants, cafes, churches, clubs etc. In essence freedom of assembly has been banned. Where is the consistency of the rules of engagement?
How much of the destruction of their freedoms can a free people tolerate? Section 51 of the Australian Constitution does not give any power over health to the Australian Government so is it acting ultra vires?
What next? Will families be forced apart in the interests of slowing the spread of COVID-19? Are the Australian people supposed to accept any burden, and any affront to their liberty to fight a virus? Are we supposed to accept North Korean restrictions too? Where do we draw the line – this far but no further – and realise that the sacrifice of liberty is the sacrifice of humanity?
Stop all restrictions.
Let people go about doing whatever they want. Wuhan virus spreads.
People get sick. So what?
Liberties preserved.
It is clear that ScoMo has made himself dictator and nobody objected.
Why hasn’t the Governor-General intervened?
Couldn’t agree more. Unfortunately the populace seems to have a huge tolerance for repression, once they are are sufficiently terrorised. Very few seem to understand the exponential increase in costs, risks, and downsides from pushing confinement and other measures to extremes.
Ionnidis has it right – the data are still all crap, so there remains considerable uncertainty about the infectivity and lethality of this bug, but even on a worst-case scenario the countermeasures already seem overdone.
Someone here mentioned the other day the tendency for every concern to be blown up into a supposedly world-threatening crisis that justifies any amount of restriction and repression. If anyone remembers the reference, maybe they could flag it again, thanks in advance (I am not thinking about Higgs’ Crisis and Leviathan).
If only it were that simple.
The actual equation is liberty for you = death for the weak. Still plumping for liberty? Or are you a human being.
What’s depressing is the way this sets a precedent.
You can be sure the next “emergency” that requires a declaration of martial law will be a lot more frivolous.
You were the biggest lockdown supporter going monty, once you thought your own pasty, cellulite-ridden arse was on the line.
Back to normal, I see.
DB – Why worry? If the virus doesn’t kill you. Old age will.
And when the four of you above! ^ are whizzing and gasping for breath, and the Nurses left are making life and death decision on whether to keep you alive or switch your ventilator off, you be screaming in the outer reachers of space to make this pain go away! But they wont hear you!!!
Communism took your liberty this time.
