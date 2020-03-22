Give me liberty, or give me death

Attributed to Patrick Henry in 1775, liberty – including the right of free assembly – has always been a treasured and is critical to a free society. Benjamin Franklin rightly said that

They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.

Yet here we are, with the most draconian restrictions placed upon Australian citizens in history. Yesterday the Government told us that indoor assemblies were fine as long as each person had 4 square metres of space. Tomorrow they are banned – no restaurants, cafes, churches, clubs etc. In essence freedom of assembly has been banned. Where is the consistency of the rules of engagement?

How much of the destruction of their freedoms can a free people tolerate? Section 51 of the Australian Constitution does not give any power over health to the Australian Government so is it acting ultra vires?

What next? Will families be forced apart in the interests of slowing the spread of COVID-19? Are the Australian people supposed to accept any burden, and any affront to their liberty to fight a virus? Are we supposed to accept North Korean restrictions too? Where do we draw the line – this far but no further – and realise that the sacrifice of liberty is the sacrifice of humanity?