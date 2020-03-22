Insiders Out

On this morning’s Insiders, the panelists were discussing the role of the media in the crisis.
Raphael Epstein said:
Our (the main stream media’s) job is fact, fact, fact.
As is want with the ABC, everyone agreed with everyone else.
Then Katherine Murphy said:
We (the main stream media) need to get our facts right. We need to get the information correct. We also need to counter, wherever we can, misinformation.
Murphy also said:
We (the main stream media) need to also know who the experts are.
Note the inference that not all experts are equal. Interesting. Murphy again:
What we very much need to desist from. in my view, is gratuitous sensational reporting, grandstanding and also seeking contention for its own sake.
Then honest Nikki Sava said:
I don’t think the responsibilities of the media have changed at all. The first responsibility is to report accurately.
and then after a noticeable pause, Sava added:
as far as possible.
Then Sava later added:
Everything we hear suggests there will not be a vaccine for 12 or 18 months.
So honest Sava, having just lectured everyone on the responsibilities of the mainstream media proceeds to repeat and validate a rumour. No-one knows how long it would take to develop a vaccine, least of all Sava. But she was happy to repeat it. What the source for that statement? How accurate is it? How have you checked and validated it, consistent with your “responsibilities”?
And Speers, Epstein and Murphy; do you want ask Sava any questions on this? Silence? Oh. Ok.
Honestly. These people. Talk about a cabal of clueless, self centred, patronizing clowns.
TAFKAS would not ever advocate for the government to silence the media, but perhaps certain members should immediately self isolate – not just away from people; away from their keyboards. Let’s start with Peter Van Onselen immediately followed by these 3.
It’s only one weekend on from when the PM said he wanted to go to the footy. Is it any wonder people aren’t socially isolating. It takes time to sink in. THAT is why it was so irresponsible when he said that. He would have known the projections but STILL didn’t set an example…
— Peter van Onselen (@vanOnselenP) March 21, 2020
Strictly speaking not a lie … she has heard nothing because she never listens … and nothing in particular created the “suggestion” in her mind that 12 to 18 months seems like a reasonable time.
The Insiders …….. Give us a break ,What steaming pile of shit the ABC has become !
PVO doesn’t mention Palacechook went to the footy in Townsville.
She’s in charge of Queensland health, not ScoMo.
Hold on. Those you work in the pharmaceutical industry know that any scalable vaccine will take a minimum of 12 months and that is with the regulators bending over backwards to expedite it. So let’s not cast aspersions over this “fact”
We may however get to a treatment faster by repurposing existing drugs…hence the focus on chloroquine and some existing anti-vitals.
But a safe, effective, and scalable vaccine is most likely to be 18momths away. The industry wil collaborate with academic researchers and regulators around the clock to make it faster but do t pin your hopes on it.
Cabal comment correct!
Savva? It doesn’t seem fair to read the weekly muck written by someone who reckons Turnbull was the greatest Australian leader since Rudd.
@Andrew
You sound like you know what you are talking about. Plus you set the scene. Unfortunately Sava is an ignorant toff.
Had she said, “I have spoken to pharmaceutical industry insiders and am advised” or “based on my research of ….”, perhaps.
Rather she said “Everything we hear …”. Well everything we hear from her is often of questionable origin, especially as she has acknowledged in her book, her propensity to lie when she needs to.
So much for her “responsibilities” and those of her colleagues to ask the hard questions.
Bunch of losers wouldn’t know a fact if it jumped up and bit them on the bum. Lucky they never reflect on what they say nor revisit their prognostications in light of real outcomes or they might be embarrassed.