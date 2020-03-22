Insiders Out

On this morning’s Insiders, the panelists were discussing the role of the media in the crisis.

Raphael Epstein said:

Our (the main stream media’s) job is fact, fact, fact.

As is want with the ABC, everyone agreed with everyone else.

Then Katherine Murphy said:

We (the main stream media) need to get our facts right. We need to get the information correct. We also need to counter, wherever we can, misinformation.

Murphy also said:

We (the main stream media) need to also know who the experts are.

Note the inference that not all experts are equal. Interesting. Murphy again:

What we very much need to desist from. in my view, is gratuitous sensational reporting, grandstanding and also seeking contention for its own sake.

Then honest Nikki Sava said:

I don’t think the responsibilities of the media have changed at all. The first responsibility is to report accurately.

and then after a noticeable pause, Sava added:

as far as possible.

Then Sava later added:

Everything we hear suggests there will not be a vaccine for 12 or 18 months.

So honest Sava, having just lectured everyone on the responsibilities of the mainstream media proceeds to repeat and validate a rumour. No-one knows how long it would take to develop a vaccine, least of all Sava. But she was happy to repeat it. What the source for that statement? How accurate is it? How have you checked and validated it, consistent with your “responsibilities”?

And Speers, Epstein and Murphy; do you want ask Sava any questions on this? Silence? Oh. Ok.

Honestly. These people. Talk about a cabal of clueless, self centred, patronizing clowns.

TAFKAS would not ever advocate for the government to silence the media, but perhaps certain members should immediately self isolate – not just away from people; away from their keyboards. Let’s start with Peter Van Onselen immediately followed by these 3.

It’s only one weekend on from when the PM said he wanted to go to the footy. Is it any wonder people aren’t socially isolating. It takes time to sink in. THAT is why it was so irresponsible when he said that. He would have known the projections but STILL didn’t set an example… — Peter van Onselen (@vanOnselenP) March 21, 2020