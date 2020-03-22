It Never Rains There But It Might Pour

SADLY, of all the states in America, sunny, airy and rich California – arguably the wealthiest society in human history – is the one where a bravura performance by the coronavirus could eventuate along Italian lines. That wouldn’t be bad luck but the result of a stone-cold inverted morality in public policy favoured by an alliance of nihilist plutocrats and smarmy liberals. Don’t believe the spin about why Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is saying such nice things about Donald Trump. He isn’t nobly rising above politics; he needs the most powerful help he can get to avoid a fate his own party tempted.

To walk in areas of downtown San Francisco, Los Angeles, Fresno, or Sacramento is to venture into the pages of Boccaccio or Dickens, as thousands defecate, inject, eat, drink, and urinate on the sidewalks. Should the coronavirus ever incubate there among California’s hundreds of thousands on the street, the result would make the current nationwide caseload look like the common cold. Indeed, an epidemic among the tents and grocery carts of the state’s main cities would become hideous and terrifying — and right out of the accounts of Thucydides or Procopius.” – Victor Davis Hanson: California Is a Cruel Medieval State.



Hanson writes about California with especial insight. The story he tells is of nirvana gone wrong. RTWT.

