Light in the tunnel in Italy?

Jo Nova reports on the outcome of full-scale preventive activities in one village in Italy.
The first epicentre in Italy was Vò, a little town of 3,000. It was shut down, fully tested and twice and nine days apart. By testing, isolating, and tracking, they reduced the spread to almost nothing, and this is despite the extraordinary discovery that when the first death happened, already 3% of the town had the disease.
Well they are not going to test everyone here so all this study shows is that there are asymptomatic carriers, like most influenza like viruses. The elderly and immunosuppressed should stay home. The rest should keep the country going.